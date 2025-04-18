Downtown Tampa Becomes Real-Life ‘Clue’ Game Through May

Downtown Tampa has transformed into a giant puzzle board where players hunt for clues and crack mysteries. The game runs at the Straz Center from Thursday to Sunday until May 11.

Players wander through city spots, the Museum of Art, Riverwalk, and Barrymore Hotel, tracking down hints. Each location matches a room from the classic board game's mansion.

"So, you have to find the furniture, solve different puzzles to gather all of your clues of what happened in the mansion that night, and then come back and tell us who killed Boddy Black, in what room, and with what weapon," said butler Arwyn Jackson to ABC Action News.

Players set their own pace. Breaks for snacks or drinks fit naturally into the hunt. Three early testers, Anthony, Mellisa, and Sterling, tried their luck first.

Clues hide at each stop, so sharp eyes and quick thinking will help to crack the case. Characters like Professor Plum from the original game pop up along the way.



Streets link key downtown spots in this real-world mystery. Each site holds vital hints about the made-up crime. City blocks turn into an open-air game board where the action unfolds.

Success means finding three key facts: the killer's name, the crime scene, and the murder weapon. This mix of walking, brain-teasers, and teamwork keeps players on their toes.

The puzzles pack a mental punch, Jackson points out. Instead of staring at phones, players jump into live action. Kids can join too, there's no age limit.

Shops and cafes along the route might see new faces as players pass by. Teams often pause at these spots during their investigation.