2025 Tribeca Film Festival is Screening Many Rock Docs

The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival is taking place June 4-15, and its lineup features the world premieres of many rock documentaries.



Kicking off the festival on June 4 is Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part documentary about The Piano Man's incredible life and career. Additional screenings will also take place on June 5, 11, and 15. The documentary, which is an HBO Documentary title, will be premiering on HBO at a later date.



On June 5, another HBO Documentary is premiering at Tribeca with Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?. Per the Tribeca website, this Counting Crows doc highlights the overnight fame of the band following the release of their 1993 debut album August and Everything After. Additional screenings will also take place on June 7 and 9.



Also premiering on June 5 is Depeche Mode: M. The film's synopsis reads, "Depeche Mode: M captures the band's 2023 Mexico City shows, blending concert footage with interstitial elements, exploring music, mortality, and Mexican culture's relationship with death." Following the June 5 premiere will be a conversation with Depeche Mode and director Fernando Frías. Additional screening will take place on June 6 and 14.





On June 10, the boldly titled Billy Idol Should Be Dead will premiere and also feature an intimate performance by Idol following the screening. The doc's synopsis that Idol "bares it all in this electrifying documentary." Additional screenings will take place on June 12, 13, and 14.





Making its world premiere on June 11 is Metallica Saved My Life. Following the premiere, Metallica and director Jonas Åkerlund will participate in a conversation about the film, which focuses on the impact the band has had on its fans all over the world. Additional screening will take place on June 12 and 14. There will be special screenings taking place during the upcoming North American leg of Metallica's ongoing M72 world tour. Complete details on these screenings and how to obtain tickets can be found at FathomEntertainment.com.



On June 12, Eddie Vedder's new documentary Mattter of Time premieres. Per its synopsis, "Set against the backdrop of a powerful and emotional benefit performance by Eddie Vedder, Matter of Time chronicles the fight to cure epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and often fatal genetic disease." The premiere will also feature an acoustic performance from Vedder. Additional screenings are set for June 13 and 15.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at TribecaFilm.com, where you can find complete ticket information.