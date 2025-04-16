Nikita Kucherov Joins NHL Legends with Third Art Ross Trophy

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov clinched his third NHL scoring crown, joining an elite club of nine hockey legends who've won the Art Ross Trophy at least three times.

"For how talented he is, the amount of work he puts in is incredible," said teammate Brayden Point to Tampa Bay Times. "He sees the ice better than anyone, which is something that's hard to teach."

At 31, he's hit triple-digit points five times. His skill lifts those around him, just ask Jake Guentzel, who's shooting at career-best rates while skating on his line.

"When I first got in the league, I was an unknown player. A fourth-liner my first year," Kucherov said. "People don't remember that I wasn't a first-round guy. I was never in the spotlight, just always in the shade. Nobody respected me then. Still, to this day, some barely respect me."

Lightning coach Rob Zettler points to preparation as the key factor. "His vision stands out. He spots plays others miss. When he threads passes through tight spots, it's pure magic. But what sets him apart is his setup, that slight fake before making his move."

During Tampa's back-to-back Cup wins, he led all skaters in playoff scoring. His trophy case includes the Hart as MVP, plus another near-miss where he placed in the top five.