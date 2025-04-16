Dalí Museum Launches Flavors of Spain Dinner Series with Top Chefs

St. Petersburg's Dalí Museum is kicking off a high-end Spanish dinner series May 6, 2025. The evening's highlight? Tampa's own Josh Werksman from Lilac, bringing his Michelin-starred expertise to the table.

Looking to grab a spot at this exclusive dinner? Regular tickets run $250, while members get a discount at $225. From 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM, diners will enjoy a selection of courses paired with drinks.

The menu shines with Spanish influence - featuring Jamon Iberico paired with Langoustine Croquettes, topped with Canarian green salsa. The Patatas Bravas comes crowned with caviar, while Pan con Tomate offers rustic flavors. Heritage Pork Belly shares the plate with Spanish Octopus, and Sea Bream comes served alongside fresh mussels.

Before setting up shop in Tampa, Werksman refined his skills across three countries. His cooking blends Danish heritage with techniques learned at New York's Paul Smith's College.

The Michelin Star chef isn't the only star on the menu. Other popular Tampa chefs will contribute to this exclusive dinner series. Chef Chris Artrip of The Black Pearl will be featured on July 15, Chef Rob Reinsmith of Wild Child is next on the lineup on September 9, and finally Chef Chuck Bandel, head of The Dalí’s own Café Gala, will be taking over on November 18

Dessert lovers won't be disappointed - Basque Cheesecake and Churros con Chocolate finish the evening. This series aims to explore that philosophy by blending culinary artistry with cultural storytelling, so each course comes matched with perfectly chosen beverages.

This dinner adds a new twist to the museum's event lineup, which already features popular Los Vinos de Dalí tastings.