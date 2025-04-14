Tampa Bay Lightning Celebrate First Round of Playoffs with Free Tattoos, Concerts, and More

The Bolts are cashing in their opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup again in the 2025 playoffs. The team is hosting a playoff block party to get fans pumped for the post season on Friday, April 18. They'll be taking over 7th Ave with chances to sign up to receive free Lightning tattoos, an exclusive pop-up store with limited merchandise, including this year’s playoff gear, and chances to win autographed prizes!

Fans will walk the Blue Carpet, take exclusive Glambot photos, and have the opportunity to meet Bolts alumn Ryan Malone for a free autograph signing! The night ends with a free concert featuring Amrbxse at Centro Ybor looking over

7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The party doesn't stop in Ybor. Next week the Bolts will be visiting various businesses across Tampa Bay where you can grab some freebies courtesy of the Bolts! On April 21, get 2 free tenders from PDQ when you purchase online with the code "Lightning". On April 22nd, Dunkin is paying it forward at the 222 Waters Ave location! Grab BOGO shakes at participating Culvers locations on April 23. And finally, get a free 5 count nugget from Chick-fil-A when you wear bolts gear (at the Tampa stadium location ONLY: 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy).

Playoffs will kick off on April 19th, while we don't know the schedule yet, there will be Bolts watch parties for away games at Sparkman Wharf and Midtown Tampa. If you can't grab tickets inside Amalie Arena for home games, $5 tickets will be available to watch the game at Thunder Alley

Lastly, fans are invited to create, write, or design letters to the team wishing them 'Good Luck' as they head into the

Playoffs. Certain letters will be selected for display for all players, coaches, and staff to see in the Tampa Bay

Lightning locker room tunnel as they charge into game time.