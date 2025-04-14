ContestsEvents
Lightning Prospect Isaac Howard May Walk Away From The Bolts

Remember the promising Lightning prospect and the "best looking guy in the 2022 draft"? Well, we may never see him put on a Bolts jersey. Star forward Isaac Howard will stay at Michigan State for 2025-26, rejecting the Tampa Bay Lightning's offer. The Lightning picked him 31st in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"I don't want to get into it too much, I just feel like with me and Tampa, we didn't see eye-to-eye the same way as I thought maybe we would," said Howard to Barstool Sports' Game Notes podcast.

This season, Howard won the Hobey Baker Award and scored 52 points in 37 games. His choice puts the Lightning in a bind, they will have to sign him in the upcoming season or be forced to watch him become a free agent in August 2026.

While NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports good relations between both sides, Howard's NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness deals pay more than an AHL contract would.

The Lightning wanted Howard in the AHL next year. GM Julien BriseBois praised his progress, noting better skating and strength.

"Every year he's gotten better, and it all came together this year," said Lightning assistant GM Stacy Roest to the Tampa Bay Times.

NHL experts criticize Tampa Bay's handling of their top pick. "I can't understand what the holdup would be. There are not that many variances in a rookie, entry-level contract," said Colby Cohen to Daily Faceoff.

At Michigan State, Howard stays with teammate Trey Augustine. In two seasons, he scored 88 points across 73 games, helping win two straight Big Ten titles.

Teams might rush to grab Howard's rights at the 2025 NHL Draft before he hits free agency. The Chicago Blackhawks could make a move for the skilled scorer.

