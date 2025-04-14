Florida Beach Named the Best in the Country

Summer is on the way, and that means that it's beach season throughout the country and, of course, in Florida. There's really nothing like spending the day at a beach, soaking up the sun and getting toasty. It's just a relaxing and very summer-like thing to do, hanging out at the beach from dawn until dusk. Also, if you've ever watched the sunset at the beach, then you know that some of the world's most beautiful sunsets are viewed at beaches. In that spirit, there's a new tally of the best beaches in America out, and one beach in the state was ranked No. 1.

Florida Beach Named One of the Best

The staff at Trip Advisor has released its annual tally of the best beaches in the country, and it's through their Travelers' Choice Awards. "Whether you're looking to laze on soft sands or dive into new adventures, this year's winning beaches promise a dreamy escape," they note in the story.

Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title honors the top level of excellence in travel. According to the outlet, "It's awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Trip Advisor community over a 12-month period."

One Florida beach was ranked No. 1, and that's Siesta Beach on Siesta Key. Trip Advisor raves about this spot, stating, "Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, or simply admire the sunset—it's up to you." They add, "It's easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access and has plenty of shops and restaurants nearby." So, it has pretty much something for everyone. Several other Florida beaches made the top 10, too.