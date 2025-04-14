ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Beach Named the Best in the Country

Summer is on the way, and that means that it’s beach season throughout the country and, of course, in Florida. There’s really nothing like spending the day at a beach,…

Anne Erickson
Summer is on the way, and that means that it's beach season throughout the country and, of course, in Florida.
Getty Images / Phil Cole

Summer is on the way, and that means that it's beach season throughout the country and, of course, in Florida. There's really nothing like spending the day at a beach, soaking up the sun and getting toasty. It's just a relaxing and very summer-like thing to do, hanging out at the beach from dawn until dusk. Also, if you've ever watched the sunset at the beach, then you know that some of the world's most beautiful sunsets are viewed at beaches. In that spirit, there's a new tally of the best beaches in America out, and one beach in the state was ranked No. 1.

Florida Beach Named One of the Best

The staff at Trip Advisor has released its annual tally of the best beaches in the country, and it's through their Travelers' Choice Awards. "Whether you're looking to laze on soft sands or dive into new adventures, this year's winning beaches promise a dreamy escape," they note in the story.

Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title honors the top level of excellence in travel. According to the outlet, "It's awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Trip Advisor community over a 12-month period."

One Florida beach was ranked No. 1, and that's Siesta Beach on Siesta Key. Trip Advisor raves about this spot, stating, "Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, or simply admire the sunset—it's up to you." They add, "It's easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access and has plenty of shops and restaurants nearby." So, it has pretty much something for everyone. Several other Florida beaches made the top 10, too.

So, what's the best thing to do at a beach? While everyone has their favorite thing to do, Finest Resorts names taking a walk the best thing to do at the beach in the summer. "This can be anything from a gentle stroll to a brisk powerwalk," they state, but note "not to rush it. Take your time, soak it all in, and enjoy a leisurely pace." They also love doing a run or race at the beach, throwing a frisbee and playing beach soccer or beach volleyball.

Florida
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Isaac Howard is drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Local NewsLightning Prospect Isaac Howard May Walk Away From The BoltsJim Mayhew
Local Non-Profit Steps Up To Help Hurricane-Impacted Teen Go to Senior Prom
Local NewsLocal Non-Profit Steps Up To Help Hurricane-Impacted Teen Go to Senior PromJim Mayhew
Florida Pilot Launches State’s First Fly-In Distillery in Zephyrhills
Local NewsFlorida Pilot Launches State’s First Fly-In Distillery in ZephyrhillsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect