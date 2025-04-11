ContestsEvents
Tampa Airport Opens New Security Area With Advanced Screening Tech

Jim Mayhew
At Tampa International Airport, a vast 20,000-square-foot addition to Airside A now sports cutting-edge screening tools. Passengers zip through without unpacking laptops or taking off their shoes. The price tag? A cool $65.1 million, backed by bonds and state money.

"This is yet another very important investment that TPA has made to keep the passenger journey as stress-free as possible," said TPA Executive Vice President Smitha Radhakrishnan to WTSP.

The revamped space boasts an extra screening lane. Advanced CT machines now power five lanes, spotting threats with uncanny precision. A fresh shuttle spot connects flyers to security.

TSA chief Kirk Skinner points to swelling crowds as the push behind these updates. The changes prep the site for tomorrow's rush of travelers.

This marks one step in TPA's tech makeover. Plans call for similar machines across all gates. While bonds cover most costs, the state kicked in $500,000.

Lines move faster in the wider space. Bright lights and smart design speed up checks. These tweaks match what works at Airside E.

The timing fits TPA's vision perfectly. Short lines today mean happy flyers tomorrow. Each upgrade builds toward bigger goals: smoother trips through Tampa's skies.

Tampa International Airport
Jim Mayhew
