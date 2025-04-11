ContestsEvents
AC/DC: Setlist from Opening Night of 2025 North American Tour

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Musician Angus Young (L) and singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC perform at Dodger Stadium on September 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

AC/DC kicked off their 2025 North American tour last night (April 10) in Minneapolis, which marked the band's first non-festival show in the United States since 2016.

Per Setlist.fm, the 21-song setlist contained some of the band's biggest hits and fan favorites, as well as two songs from their latest album, 2020's Power Up. The full setlist from the Minneapolis show is as follows:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"
"Back in Black"
"Demon Fire"
"Shot Down in Flames"
"Thunderstruck"
"Have a Drink on Me"
"Hells Bells"
"Shot in the Dark"
"Stiff Upper Lip"
"Highway to Hell"
"Shoot to Thrill"
"Sin City"
"Rock 'n' Roll Train"
"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"
"High Voltage"
"Riff Raff"
"You Shook Me All Night Long"
"Whole Lotta Rosie"
"Let There Be Rock"

ENCORE
"T.N.T."
"For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

AC/DC continues their current North American tour on April 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A full list of upcoming dates is below.

AC/DC - 2025 North American Tour Dates

April 14 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
April 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
April 22 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
April 26 - Las Vegas, NV @Allegiant Stadium
April 30 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
May 04 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
May 12 - Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
May 16 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
May 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

AC/DC
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
