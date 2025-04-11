AC/DC: Setlist from Opening Night of 2025 North American Tour

AC/DC kicked off their 2025 North American tour last night (April 10) in Minneapolis, which marked the band's first non-festival show in the United States since 2016.



Per Setlist.fm, the 21-song setlist contained some of the band's biggest hits and fan favorites, as well as two songs from their latest album, 2020's Power Up. The full setlist from the Minneapolis show is as follows:



"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back in Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down in Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have a Drink on Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Highway to Hell"

"Shoot to Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock 'n' Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"



ENCORE

"T.N.T."

"For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"