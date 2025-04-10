ContestsEvents
USF’s $340M On-Campus Football Stadium Build Gets Underway

Construction crews have kicked off work on USF’s $340 million football stadium, marking the start of a four-year push to bring games back to campus by 2027. Manhattan Construction has…

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FL - JULY 02: The Tampa Bay Students for Democratic Society led a protest at the University of South Florida President Steven Currall lives on campus on July 2, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay Students for Democratic Society protest at the University of South Florida demanding an increase in Black student enrollment, employ more Black faculty and staff, more financial aid, and make direct connections with the surrounding community. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Construction crews have kicked off work on USF's $340 million football stadium, marking the start of a four-year push to bring games back to campus by 2027.

Manhattan Construction has staked its claim on the east side near Sycamore Drive, setting up their base of operations. "So Manhattan Construction Company is on the scene. They're here and kind of getting more and more organized and ready each and every day," said Athletic Director Michael Kelly to the Tampa Bay Times.

The massive build brings together three firms: Manhattan Construction leads the charge, with H.J. Russell & Company as co-lead and local outfit DuCon, LLC from Sarasota rounding out the team.

Changes hit campus fast. Fencing blocks off parking spots on Sycamore Drive. Soon the street will shift to one-way traffic when materials start rolling in. Students and staff must adapt their routes past the soccer stadium and practice facility.

This marks real steps forward since officials turned dirt five months back. Site prep moves full steam ahead to stay on track for kickoff in 2027.

When finished, this record-breaking project will give Bulls football its first true home. At $340 million, the stadium stands as one of the most ambitious builds in school history.

University of South Florida
