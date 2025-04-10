USF’s $340M On-Campus Football Stadium Build Gets Underway

Construction crews have kicked off work on USF's $340 million football stadium, marking the start of a four-year push to bring games back to campus by 2027.

Manhattan Construction has staked its claim on the east side near Sycamore Drive, setting up their base of operations. "So Manhattan Construction Company is on the scene. They're here and kind of getting more and more organized and ready each and every day," said Athletic Director Michael Kelly to the Tampa Bay Times.

The massive build brings together three firms: Manhattan Construction leads the charge, with H.J. Russell & Company as co-lead and local outfit DuCon, LLC from Sarasota rounding out the team.

Changes hit campus fast. Fencing blocks off parking spots on Sycamore Drive. Soon the street will shift to one-way traffic when materials start rolling in. Students and staff must adapt their routes past the soccer stadium and practice facility.

This marks real steps forward since officials turned dirt five months back. Site prep moves full steam ahead to stay on track for kickoff in 2027.