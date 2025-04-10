Tampa Business Summit Features Shark Tank Star, Offers $11,000 Prize Package

A major business gathering hits Raymond James Stadium next spring, where winners can walk away with $11,000 in prizes. The Building Success Summit runs April 14-16.

Kevin Harrington from the first season of Shark Tank will share the stage with New York Times bestseller Shirley Jump and sales pro Forbes Riley. "What a lot of business people are looking for is connections at a different level," said Jump to Bay News 9. "They want to go and network with people they wouldn't meet in their ordinary lives."

Talks will tackle hot topics like AI and social media, plus ways to get cash flowing into your business. Riley's pitch contest offers winners quick cash: $1,000 upfront and $10,000 worth of expert advice.

The minds behind this event, TomCo Solutions CEO Tommy Whitehead and Jump, want to spark growth in Tampa's business scene. "It's an incredible place for entrepreneurs to come out and make next-level connections, see what the next level of business is going to be," Whitehead told St. Pete Catalyst.

Mix work with play at this three-day event. Meet former NFL stars, check out fancy cars, and swap ideas with other go-getters. The organizers gave 15 non-profits free spots to join in.

Public adjuster Michael Follrad can't wait to join. "The power of networking has changed our business. If you're not learning and growing, you're sinking and you've got to keep up with the times," he said.

Skip the big funding talks: These sessions show you how to grow smart with what you've got. The goal? Help Tampa companies thrive through fresh skills and new friends.