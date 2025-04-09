50 Food Trucks Coming Together at Tampa Premium Outlets for Two-Day Festival

ContestsEvents
Tampa Premium Outlets will host a massive food truck gathering on April 12-13. From noon to 6 p.m., visitors can sample dishes from 50 different mobile kitchens at this year's International Food Truck Festival.

The two-day feast takes place at 2300 Grand Cypress Dr. in Lutz, with Florida Penguin Productions at the helm. A $5 donation at the gate supports local charities.

Guests can buy tickets on-site or through the web. Early birds who snag tickets by April 9 pay just $5 for two people, half the regular price.

Eight distinct food styles fill the menu. Cooks will fire up grills for street tacos and smokers for barbecue. Fresh catches turn into tasty lobster rolls, while skilled chefs craft Asian-inspired plates. You'll find pizza slices, Mediterranean bites, and spicy Jamaican cooking, too.

Special diets won't miss out. Many trucks cook up plant-based plates and wheat-free treats. Sweet tooths can chase down ice cream trucks or grab fresh-fried churros and funnel cakes.

Tables and chairs dot the grounds, so groups can sit together. Musicians keep the mood upbeat all day long. Kids and parents alike will find spots to rest between bites.

This marks the first time the shopping center opens its doors to such a big food truck event.

The festival's growth tells its own story, starting with just 30 trucks five years ago. Now, twice as many roll in, each bringing their own skilled staff and top-notch gear.

Bad weather won't stop the fun. Bring both paper and plastic money since trucks take different payments. Park your car for free and stay as long as you like.

Look for helpful workers pointing the way between food zones. Clear signs mark each truck's spot and type of food. When you need a drink, water stations stand ready nearby.

