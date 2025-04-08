NCAA Women’s Final Four Set To Bring $23 Million to Tampa Bay Economy

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 04: A general view of the exterior of the arena before the Final Four game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament between the Texas Longhorns and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena on April 04, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Hotels across Tampa Bay expect a surge of 23,000 guests each night during the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four, a striking 44% jump from 2019's turnout.

Money flows into the city as visitors fill streets, pack restaurants, and browse shops. Downtown buzzes with activity while small businesses see their sales climb.

"It's hard to predict right now, but if you look back to 2019, that event did around 16,000 hotel visitors a night, so the fact that we could surpass 23,000 really shows the growth of the event," said Rob Higgins to FOX 13.

After winning the bid for a fourth time, Tampa Bay Sports Commission points to the city's transformation as a key to their success. Fresh attractions drew attention from tournament officials.

"We didn't have Armature Works, we didn't have Sparkman Wharf, we didn't have Water Street in terms of the way that they live today," said Claire Lessinger to FOX 13.

Since 2003, the Sports Commission has chased major sporting events. Past tournaments put Tampa in the spotlight and sparked growth for local shops.