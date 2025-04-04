Gulf Harbors Resident Sets Up Post-Hurricane Support Network

After Hurricane Helene struck, Julie Randall started Gulf Harbors Strong. This group now helps storm-hit neighbors find trusted workers and better protect their homes. Members share tips about reliable fixes and flood barriers.

"Like the sign says, I don't want any negative comments because they are a waste of time. People in the neighborhood who have used these contractors as well as some more comments coming in, we want to know how good they were. Their prices. Were they trustworthy? Did they do a great job," said Randall to ABC Action News.

Three feet of water rushed into Randall's house during Helene. She had to strip everything down to bare walls. This pushed her to take action in her Pasco County beach area.

Near her front yard stands a board listing skilled workers praised by locals. She also sets up talks between storm experts and her neighbors.

Local business owner Chris St. Peters makes storm screens. His firm, Fortress Screens, builds top-rated storm guards. "There are so many different companies that are coming in trying to sell somebody, to be able to get all those people together so they can see the different options they may have to avoid some of the devastation that was done the last time," said St. Peters.

Christian Olsson from Watershed Innovations showed up too. His water barriers block floods. "It's sad to see people lose things, but it's nice if you can help them not lose things or when they are down you help pick them back up," said Olsson.

Randall does more than just list good workers. She gets supplies, finds volunteers, and guides folks through tricky paperwork. "If there's anything we can do to stop it from being that catastrophic to our homes again, we want to be able to do that," she said.

With storm season just weeks away, the group plans more talks about keeping water out. These sessions will teach ways to shield homes when bad weather hits.