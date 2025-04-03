Temple Terrace Craft Brewfest Happening This Weekend

Beer lovers will head to Woodmont Park on April 5 for the Temple Terrace Craft Brewfest, where they can taste beers from 35 different breweries between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This 100th anniversary event, put on by the Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce, features unique beers made specially for the festival. Newcomers Thoughts Adrift Brewing and Wiregrass Brewing will be serving alongside local favorite Cigar City Brewing.

Members of the Brandon Bootleggers Homebrew Club have made special batches based on the city's history, including a zesty grapefruit cider honoring the area's citrus heritage. Adding to the festivities, people can join in a beard competition.

Early birds can get tickets for $45, which comes with a Pilsner glass for tastings. People not drinking pay $25 for all the soda and water they want, while just walking in is free.

Food trucks will be there serving up plenty of options. Dogs are welcome on leashes, with water bowls will be set up for them throughout. Kids can come with their families, too.

Don't worry about parking, there are plenty of free spaces in marked lots. If you come by bike or golf cart, you'll get to park right by the entrance. Local brewers will show off their latest beers at Home Brewers Row while helping support local causes.