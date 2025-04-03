ContestsEvents
Tampa Bay Sun FC Offers Unique Game Day Experiences

Jim Mayhew
PHOTO - Sunset over Riverfront Stadium - photo by Mike Carlson
photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Sun FC

Tampa's first women's professional soccer team, Sun FC, will play their last home game of their debut season against DC Power FC at the newly expanded Riverfront Stadium on May 24.

Construction crews completed major renovations this year, expanding capacity from around 1,700 to 5,000 seats. The steep angle of the new seating areas ensures clear views of the field from every spot.

Sun FC has four home games remaining. They face Fort Lauderdale United FC on April 5, play Lexington SC April 12, and meet Dallas Trinity FC May 3 before the season closer.

With tickets starting at $12, catching pro soccer remains affordable for Tampa families. Boat owners can pull up right to the stadium, where special docking spots are available on game days.

Food options range from regular stadium fare to premium offerings from Bern's Steak House, like their legendary steak sandwich. The concessions menu includes multiple local Tampa Bay restaurants like Small Giant, Raining Berries,, and more.

PHOTO 08 - Bern's Steak House and HavenPhoto courtesy of Tampa Bay Sun FC

Pregame festivities feature live music and player meet-and-greets. Free boat shuttles transport fans from downtown locations to the stadium, making it easy to get there.

The stadium offers amazing views of Tampa's skyline. Ticket holders can enjoy the "Path-to-Pitch" experience, stopping at waterfront restaurants before the game.

The improvements reflect Tampa Bay's dedication to women's sports. The community's investment helps create opportunities for future sports leaders while building local support.

SoccerTampaTampa Bay Sun FC
Jim MayhewWriter
