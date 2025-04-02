Tampa Bay Gears Up for Action-Packed April: Must See Events

April is shaping up to be a colorful and flavorful month across Tampa Bay, bringing a slew of festivals, performances, and cultural celebrations that put the region's cooking and artistry on display. Among the standouts is the Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, returning Apr. 8–12, complete with chef showcases, tastings, and live entertainment for food and wine enthusiasts.

“Bringing five days of unparalleled culinary enjoyment and excitement to Tampa Bay fills us with tremendous pride,” expressed Valerie Roy, Director of Marketing and Client Strategy at CI Management, the orchestrators of the festival.

The festival scene continues with Bern's Winefest from Apr. 21–27 and the ongoing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food and Wine Festival through May 18.

Sports fans can catch the NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena on Apr. 4 and 6 and cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for playoffs, with only a few home games left of the regular season.

The Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival on Apr. 12 and the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival on Apr. 26–27 are cultural celebrations that also provide music, food, and a colorful community flavor.