Buccaneers Back NFL Overtime Rule Change

As the NFL owners' annual meeting began in Palm Beach on Sunday, Mar. 30, several game-changing proposals were brought to the table that could impact the league's direction — and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' strategy — for the upcoming season. One big topic is a proposed overtime rules overhaul that would guarantee each team possession. The Buccaneers said they support the change, referencing their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in 2024 and also citing data that said 75 percent of teams win the game after winning the coin toss.

Another headline proposal is a potential ban on the 'Tush Push' — a quarterback sneak tactic made popular by teams like the Eagles and Bills. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has opposed the ban, saying defenses need to adapt and teams shouldn't be punished for executing effective plays.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin emphasized that player safety is the central concern. "I guess my real perspective is the player safety component," Tomlin said Monday. "There's been discussions about the player safety component. It's why we took [pushing] off the field goal in terms of the field goal unit. And so I think that's where the discussion will be today. I'm really excited about the discussion today. I'm open-minded. I'm anxious to see what everyone has to say. But the larger part of the discussion for us is around player safety."

The agenda also includes expanding instant replay to address missed penalties, adjusting kickoff rules after 2024 changes led to more returns and fewer injuries, and a playoff seeding proposal from the Detroit Lions. The latter would grant the top-seeded division winner the No. 1 playoff spot, with the remaining seeds based solely on team records.