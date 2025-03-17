This Day in Rock History: March 17

March 17 had some epic historic events that shaped the rock music industry. From influential songs and recordings to cultural milestones and industry shifts, March 17 has left its mark on rock music. If you want your daily dose of music trivia, you’re in the right place. This is where you’ll find all the interesting details on what happened in rock music on this day in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Without these breakthrough hits and milestones on March 17, the rock music you love today wouldn’t sound the same:

The first greatest hits album was released as a compilation of songs by Johnny Mathis. It was unbelievably successful, stayed on the Billboard charts for over nine years, and paved the way for future artists. 1984: Van Halen got their only No. 1 single, peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Jump.” By April, the song was certified Gold, and their album had sold more than 20 million copies.

Cultural Milestones

The cultural milestones from March 17 with the most influence on rock music are:

Sheila Bromberg played the harp on the Beatles song “She’s Leaving Home,” making her the first woman to be featured on a Beatles album. 1978: Considered one of the best rock and roll movies ever made, “American Hot Wax” premiered in New York City. The movie portrays the life of the Cleveland disc jockey credited with coining the term “rock and roll.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may or may not remember these notable recordings and performances in rock music from March 17:

The Coasters finished recording “Yakety Yak,” a song that would make its way to No. 1 on the chart. As members of the early rock and roll era, The Coasters have heavily influenced the genre. 2018: Setting a Guinness World Record, The Script bought a drink for 8,000 fans in the audience at their St. Patrick’s Day concert in Brussels. This gives them the record for the world’s largest round.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music wouldn’t be what it is now if it weren’t for these industry changes and challenges that occurred on March 17:

Columbus, Georgia, passed a law prohibiting lewdness at shows attended by minors just three weeks after a controversial Beastie Boys concert. During that show, the band used an inflatable male body part as a prop. 2008: At the age of 62, Ola Brunkert, one of only two ABBA members to appear on every album, was found dead in the garden of his home in Spain. The cause of death was an accident that resulted in Brunkert getting cut in the neck by a piece of glass.

Put on your green T-shirt, pick a four-leaf clover, and consider yourself lucky on this St. Patrick’s Day to have all this rock history knowledge. These memorable moments are just a few that have impacted the rock music industry.