100 Cyclists Join Tampa’s Annual Bike to Work Rally as State Commuter Numbers Drop

Bikers filled Tampa‘s streets on Thursday, March 13, 2025, meeting up at Lykes Gaslight Square Park for the annual Bike to Work Rally. This show of local support comes as new Census data reveals Florida’s bike commuters have fallen by 18%.

Riders broke into seven groups, rolling in from Seminole Heights, Hyde Park, Davis Islands, and Ybor City between 7:15 and 7:25 a.m. By 7:45 a.m., they came together downtown, with Mayor Jane Castor and Council Member Lynn Hurtak leading the way.

“Every day in Tampa is a bike day,” said Mayor Castor to Fox 13 News.

The rally launches Florida Bike Month aiming to improve cyclist safety. Workers put up warning signs and safety stations around the city to warn morning drivers about extra bikes on the road.

Officials shared new plans for bike paths, including making the Green Spine track longer and quick improvements to existing routes.

Tampa’s effort to create better bike paths hopes to reduce traffic and pollution. Recent improvements include adding bike lanes and signs to protect cyclists from cars.

The bike initiative is part of Tampa’s bigger plan to change city transportation. They want fewer cars on the roads and more people biking through neighborhoods.

Planning for new bike routes came from looking at where people work and live. Current paths connect well with future routes on city plans.

The event gets bigger each year. These increasing numbers help decide where to put new bike lanes and make street improvements across Tampa.

