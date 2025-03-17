Why Was A Swiss Driver Fined $110K For Traffic Violation?

Why Was A Swiss Driver Fined $110K For Traffic Violation? (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Why was a Swiss driver fined $110K for a traffic violation? They handle their fees a little different over there.

Here in the United States, we all face the same charges, fees, and fines when we get in trouble for speeding or a traffic violation. Regardless of whether you are rich or poor you’ll pay the same. Sure, the rich are able to get out of it easier and all of that but that’s a conversation for a different time. For now, let’s just focus on how everyone pays the same fine for a traffic violation. Well, in Switzerland, they handle things a bit differently. Instead of a constant fine for all, their fines are based on your taxable income. That led to one person being fined $110K for driving too close to the vehicle in front of him. That’s it! A little tailgating got him fined $110K! Can you imagine if that happened around here? Sounds like he shouldn’t have an issue paying the fine, but it would still be incredibly shocking to see!

Swiss Driver Fined $110K For Traffic Violation

According to Oddity Central, the Swiss driver is a lawyer and due to his high income he ended up having to pay a $110K fine for the traffic violation. However, just because he’s rich doesn’t mean he’s taking this well. He’s reportedly been fighting the ticket and contesting it ever since he got it.

That’s an interesting system and probably has lots of benefits for those who struggle to make good money or can’t afford tickets. However, for the rich it seems to be a bit of an issue! Read more about this incident at Oddity Central.

