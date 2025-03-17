Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New York City Man Spotted Eating A Rat On The Sidewalk

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
New York City Man Spotted Eating A Rat On The Sidewalk (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

A New York City man was spotted eating a rat on the sidewalk. Can you imagine seeing that?

That’s something you hope to never see someone do, but New York City is a very interesting and unique place. He’s totally going to end up getting sick from this, right? There’s no way you can do that and not get seriously ill. It happened in the Bronx where a man was seen eating a rat on the sidewalk. From the looks of it, it wasn’t cooked or anything–just a raw New York City rat. Check out the viral video for yourself below. I think next time someone asks me for money on the street, I’m going to give them some so I don’t have to see them eat a rat. You don’t want to witness that in-person. WARNING! Video is graphic.

New York City Man Seen Eating A Rat On The Sidewalk

Hopefully this is some sort of prank? It’s just a fake rat? He’s messing with us maybe? Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case here. This is pure New York City. You always hear the horror stories and hear people talk about all the rats and the smell of the city–but you never expect to see a man actually eat a rat on the sidewalk.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

7 Of The Wildest Animals Caught On Tape Stories From Dave & Chuck The Freak

We talk about all sorts of wild topics on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” There are wild crimes, wild people, and wild animals. Now, we’re going to focus on the wild animals and headlines they’ve made. Here are 7 of the wildest animals caught on tape stories heard on Dave & Chuck “The Freak!”

Animals are marvelous to watch. Sometimes it’s for their beauty, often it’s for their mystery, and then there are times that animals are absolutely wilding out. These are those types of stories! Let’s dive in!

7 Wildest Animals Caught On Tape Stories From Dave & Chuck The Freak

First, it’s not always the predators that are behaving in ways that end up in the news. It can be the smallest and most innocent of animals…or, sure, it could be a violent predator. Sometimes, the animals are behaving a specific way completely unprovoked, other times they’re responding to something a person has done. If you mess around with wild animals, there’s a good chance you’re going to find out why that’s a terrible idea.

Typically, these kinds of endings can be avoided. A good way to not end up the star of a news story alongside a wild animal? Keep a safe distance. You’ll notice in most of these stories and videos, the problems could have been avoided if people just used a little bit of common sense. Don’t antagonize wild animals and be careful if you’re close to the animal. Especially if it’s significantly bigger than you!

Below, we’ve put together 7 of the wildest animal stories shared on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” However, you can find many more at DaveAndChuckTheFreak.com or by listening to the podcast! In these stories, we’ll come across a wide variety of animals. Some of them can only be found far, far away. Most can be found somewhere in North America. While others could be right in our backyard. Or, already in the house! There’s even an animal that’s a repeat offender, and you’d never guess which animal it is! Find out below!

  • Guests Witness 'Wild' Sex Act At Disney's Animal Kingdom

    You never know what you might see when you’re at the most Magical Place On Earth. It could be a breathtaking display of fireworks, or something more unexpected. These guests witnessed a ‘wild’ sex act at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

    I suppose you could say it’s merely “The Circle Of Life.” However, these guests definitely got more than they bargained for. They left with a story they’ll be able to share forever.

  • Moose Is Loose: Moose Chases Skiers Down Mountain

    Skiers and snowboarders in Wyoming got a big surprise from Mother Nature! Watch as a large moose chases skiers down a mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming!

    It would be incredibly frightening! You’re on a mountain and there’s really only one way to go: down. Check out this viral video below!

  • Herd Of Cows Chase DoorDash Driver

    One could say these cows had some serious beef. Watch as a herd of cows chase a DoorDash driver in Wisconsin.

    Now, this might be common in Wisconsin. I know they love their cows and cheese there. However, anywhere else this is incredibly rare!

  • Have You Ever Heard Of A Mosquito Tornado?

    Insects are annoying. We all know that. However, what we don’t all know about is a thing called a Mosquito Tornado. It’s probably something we should know about. Sure, insects can be annoying. However, this sounds extreme!

    I shutter even thinking about the name Mosquito Tornado. So, what is it? Check out the story in the Tweet above!

  • Woman Drove Around With A Hidden Rattlesnake In Her Car For Two Weeks

    You never know what might be in your car. Maybe there’s something you lost of misplaced months ago. There could also be a bee trapped inside, or something inconvenient and scary. However, a bee being stuck in the car doesn’t compare to this. A woman reportedly drove around with a hidden rattlesnake in her car for two weeks! See more on the story, along with a video, above!

  • Moose Charges At Men Who Ignored Pleas To Leave Animal Alone

    Well, some people just don’t listen. Eventually, they’ll learn their lesson. It looks like these two men certainly will be learning theirs. Watch this video where a moose charges at men who ignored repeated pleas to leave the wild animal alone. Watch these guys get what they had coming in the link above!

  • A Tourist Fights With A Feisty Kangaroo At An Australian Wildlife Park

    Ugh. Americans already have a bad reputation around the world, and this isn’t going to help! An American Tourist got into a fight in Australia…with a kangaroo. Granted, the kangaroo seemed to initiate things. However, I’m sure America will still take the blame on this one. Check out the fight in the link above!

