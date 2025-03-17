How Much Is A Burnt Dong Worth?

Is $50 Million Enough Money To Cover The Pain Of A Burnt Dong?

There is a running joke that if you are injured and involved in a lawsuit to make the claim that your dong doesn’t work. Even if the injury didn’t involve your privates, just to try and get some sympathy money from people. Well, for one man in California, he actually had his dong burned by hot tea at a drive-thru and was awarded a large sum of money.

According to NYPost, “Starbucks will have to fork over $50 million to a man whose genitals were severely burned after a hot tea spilled in his lap at a California drive-through. Delivery driver Michael Garcia underwent skin grafts and other procedures after the fateful spill of the piping hot, venti-sized Starbucks beverage, which immediately fell onto his crotch area after he bought it on Feb. 8, 2020. The resulting injuries were permanent and life changing, his attorneys said. Garcia sued Starbucks and on Friday, a Los Angeles County jury decided in his favor, finding an employee of the Seattle-based coffee chain had not wedged the scalding hot drink into a takeout tray well enough before handing it over to him.”

Dave asks Chuck and Andy to make a guess at how much the guy made from his burnt dong. Chuck keeps his expectations low, because we never see a decent payout for these things, with a guess of $1.5 million. Andy on the other hand, shoots high and guess $85 million. No one can believe that the guy was awarded $50 million.

We watch the video and it’s horrifying to see the moment the man burned his dong. He doesn’t even take his foot off the gas and goes driving away because he’s in so much pain.

So, is $50 million enough? Do you think he should have received more or less. Each dong injury case is specific but to lose all your sensation and have permanent damage, there might not be an amount that can fix that crushing reality of having a burnt dong.