Florida Man Steals Ambulance Then Finishes Beer Before Being Arrested

Florida Man Steals Ambulance Then Finishes Beer Before Being Arrested (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A Florida man stole an ambulance and then finished a beer before being arrested. He wasn’t letting it go to waste.

A Tampa, Florida man has been accused of stealing an ambulance and then drinking and finishing his beer in full view of troopers. According to Click Orlando, that man has since been identified as 43-year-old Michael J. Esquilin. He’s now facing charges of fleeing to elude at high speed, DUI 4th of subsequent violation, driving while license revoked (habitual), grand theft of emergency medical equipment, burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence. That’s a lot of charges! Check out his mugshot provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office below.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Michael J. Esquilin mugshot (via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida Man Steals An Ambulance And Finishes His Beer

Click Orlando reports that Esquilin was fleeing for several miles through stop signs and even drove on the wrong side of the road at times. When he was finally stopped, he finished his beer right in front of the troopers. That’s never going to help your case. He says he stole the ambulance because he was denied a ride home. Don’t do that! Call a ride share or call a friend!

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.