Florida Man Steals Ambulance Then Finishes Beer Before Being Arrested
A Florida man stole an ambulance and then finished a beer before being arrested. He wasn’t letting it go to waste.
A Tampa, Florida man has been accused of stealing an ambulance and then drinking and finishing his beer in full view of troopers. According to Click Orlando, that man has since been identified as 43-year-old Michael J. Esquilin. He’s now facing charges of fleeing to elude at high speed, DUI 4th of subsequent violation, driving while license revoked (habitual), grand theft of emergency medical equipment, burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence. That’s a lot of charges! Check out his mugshot provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office below.
Florida Man Steals An Ambulance And Finishes His Beer
Click Orlando reports that Esquilin was fleeing for several miles through stop signs and even drove on the wrong side of the road at times. When he was finally stopped, he finished his beer right in front of the troopers. That’s never going to help your case. He says he stole the ambulance because he was denied a ride home. Don’t do that! Call a ride share or call a friend!