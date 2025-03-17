Fashionista Chuck: Sweatpants That Look Like Denim Jeans Are In Style

Sweatpants that look like denim jeans are now in style. Is America catching on to Chuck’s Soft Life Trend?

Who would have guessed that Chuck would end up being a fashion trend setter? Well, here we are! I don’t think this was on anyone’s 2025 BINGO card. We all know Chuck is a fan of “Soft Life.” That’s wearing soft and comfortable pants at all times. However, sometimes the setting might call for jeans or a nicer pair of pants. That’s when it’s a good thing that people have been designing pants that look like these nicer pairs but are actually sweatpants in disguise. Now, these sweatpants that look like denim jeans are starting to trend! Did Chuck start it all? There’s a good chance he could be the influencer behind all of this. Check out a video highlighting the trend below.

Sweatpants That Look Like Denim Jeans

How cool are those? Who wouldn’t want to blend the comfort of sweatpants with the appearance of jeans? It’s a win-win! There are some cheaper pairs out there but then there are nice ones as well including Rag & Bone’s Miramar Fleece Terry Wide Leg Sweatpants which are credited with starting the trend. Those come in around $218. So, keeping up with the trends might be pretty expensive, but you can always find a way around that. There are less expensive pairs out there.

They could fool me! There’s no way you could tell they’re sweatpants at first glance or from far away.

