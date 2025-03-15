Can Doing Sit-Ups Give You A ‘Coregasm?’

Note: this guy is just doing some crunches and is likely not trying to Coregasm. Can Doing Sit-Ups Give You A 'Coregasm?' (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

There’s a social media influencer who said she got a “Coregasm” from doing sit-ups. Is that really a thing?

Have you ever heard of a “Coregasm” before? This is the first I’ve heard about it, although I’m sure there are many workout and exercise trends that I’m not aware of. British influencer Sophia Habboo is going viral for saying on her podcast that she once did an ab workout that was so intense she climaxed! You can do that? She described it as different than your ordinary orgasm but it was definitely something. Now, experts are confirming that it really is a thing. Yes, if you do a hard enough ab workout you can Coregasm. You can see a TikTok video about it below. WARNING: there is an F-bomb.

What Is A “Coregasm?”

There’s even a book on the Coregasm called “The Coregasm Workout” and it’s not just a thing that happens to women. It can happen to men too! I have a feeling this could be the great motivator to inspire many people to get up and go workout. I was going to say go to the gym but maybe that isn’t the best idea if you plan on working out your abs until you Coregasm. Probably best that happens at home.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.