Minnesota High School Hockey Players Flaunt The Best Hockey Hair Of 2025

The Best Hockey Hair of 2025 is out! This is a common trend with Minnesota high school hockey players and it’s always a great video.

There’s just something about those hockey players in Minnesota–they know how to rock some cool hair styles. This video comes out every year highlighting some of the best hair styles amongst high school hockey players in Minnesota. The new one for 2025 is no let down. They make their number 1 pick at the 5:04 mark but there’s plenty of arguments to be made on who deserved the title. Either way, these are all some impressive hair styles that not everyone could pull off or would even be willing to try. This is one of my favorite traditions and I’m excited to see it continue on. Who knows what weird styles we might see next year, but it’s certainly going to be great. Check out the best hockey hair of 2025 video from Minnesota high school hockey players below.

Best Hockey Hair For Minnesota High School Hockey Players

I feel like these videos keep getting better and better. That’s some serious “lettuce.” While Canada might claim hockey as their own, Minnesota is in a league of its own. I don’t know if anyone loves hockey as much as the state of Minnesota does. You don’t see viral videos of Canadian high school players with their lettuce and mullets. Nope, that’s a Minnesota thing.

Some notable favorites include Uncle Pauly, The Gingerbread Man, Dandelion, and The Dust Wand. There’s even some celebrity cameos in the video with commentary from funny man Fred Armisen, hockey great Jeremy Roenick, comedian Nick Swardson, and rocker Tom Morello!

