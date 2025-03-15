Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Minnesota High School Hockey Players Flaunt The Best Hockey Hair Of 2025

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Minnesota High School Hockey Players Flaunt The Best Hockey Hair Of 2025 (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Best Hockey Hair of 2025 is out! This is a common trend with Minnesota high school hockey players and it’s always a great video.

There’s just something about those hockey players in Minnesota–they know how to rock some cool hair styles. This video comes out every year highlighting some of the best hair styles amongst high school hockey players in Minnesota. The new one for 2025 is no let down. They make their number 1 pick at the 5:04 mark but there’s plenty of arguments to be made on who deserved the title. Either way, these are all some impressive hair styles that not everyone could pull off or would even be willing to try. This is one of my favorite traditions and I’m excited to see it continue on. Who knows what weird styles we might see next year, but it’s certainly going to be great. Check out the best hockey hair of 2025 video from Minnesota high school hockey players below.

Best Hockey Hair For Minnesota High School Hockey Players

I feel like these videos keep getting better and better. That’s some serious “lettuce.” While Canada might claim hockey as their own, Minnesota is in a league of its own. I don’t know if anyone loves hockey as much as the state of Minnesota does. You don’t see viral videos of Canadian high school players with their lettuce and mullets. Nope, that’s a Minnesota thing.

Some notable favorites include Uncle Pauly, The Gingerbread Man, Dandelion, and The Dust Wand. There’s even some celebrity cameos in the video with commentary from funny man Fred Armisen, hockey great Jeremy Roenick, comedian Nick Swardson, and rocker Tom Morello!

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Of The Greatest Hockey Movies Of All-Time

Are these the greatest hockey movies of all-time? There are a lot more hockey movies than we realized! However, what are the best of the best?

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and we’ve got hockey on the mind. Are these 5 of the greatest hockey movies of all-time?

Are These The Greatest Hockey Movies?

Recently, we shared 5 of the greatest basketball movies of all-time. There were some great movies on that list including Space Jam, Coach Carter, and Hustle. Additionally, we shared a list of the 5 greatest baseball movies of all-time. That list had a bunch of Kevin Costner movies. I never realized how many baseball movies he made! You can check out those links after we talk some hockey!

While making the list of other sports and their movies, I never considered how many hockey movies there actually are out there. Some you might have to bend the rules a little bit, but we’re calling them hockey movies, nonetheless.

There are so many great hockey movies we couldn’t get to all of them. That’s the problem when you only want to share a list of 5 of the greatest hockey movies of all-time–you end up leaving some great ones on the cutting room floor. That means fantastic hockey movies like Goon and its sequel Goon: Last Of The Enforcers won’t be seen on the list–but they’re still worth watching. They’re more of a good late night movie if you’re looking for something to watch if you’ve had a bit too much to drink or are super relaxed and looking for something to giggle at. However, I couldn’t put it above any of the other movies that ended up making the top 5.

Ready for the list? Here are 5 of the greatest hockey movies of all-time! Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know!

  • Miracle

    Miracle isn’t just one of the best hockey movies of all-time–it’s one of the best sports movies of all-time. So many great scenes and quotes in that movie. “Again!” Kurt Russell was awesome as Herb Brooks. They did a great job making this movie and I’m due for a re-watch.

  • The Mighty Ducks

    You can’t have a list of the best hockey movies and not include The Mighty Ducks. Honestly, the first 3 Mighty Ducks movies probably should have a spot on this list. However, that would have been very boring. So, I only put the original on the list. It’s funny, it’s charming, it’s actually a good movie!

  • Mystery, Alaska

    I almost forgot about Mystery, Alaska! If you love hockey then you’ll love Mystery, Alaska! The movie stars Russell Crowe, Burt Reynolds, and Mary McCormack. It’s about a small town in Alaska who loves their hockey. It’s like the most important thing in life for them. Well, the hockey loving town gets to end up playing the New York Rangers! It’s funny, it’s emotional, it’s a good watch.

  • Slapshot

    Slapshot is an iconic movie! It’s hard to say you’re a hockey fan if you haven’t watched Slapshot. The movie stars Paul Newman, David Hanson, and Nancy Dowd. The Hanson Brothers are some outstanding characters. It’s hockey the way hockey fans want to see it. Definitely one of the best!

  • Happy Gilmore

    This could start a debate. Sure, Happy Gilmore is more of a golf movie. However, it’s definitely still a hockey movie! There are many scenes with hockey, the main character loves hockey, sports a Boston Bruins jersey for most of the movie, and his putter looks like a hockey stick. Yes, it’s a hockey movie! Will the sequel also be a hockey movie? That’s debatable. We will see! I’m excited for it!

Cort Freeman
