‘Human Glue Trap’ Goes Viral On YouTube

A ‘Human Glue Trap’ is going viral on YouTube. Do you think you could get through this Human Glue Trap?

This has been one of the top trending videos on YouTube recently and it’s from The Stokes Twins who are no strangers to making viral content online. They have 116 million subscribers on the platform so it’s likely you’ve seen some of their videos before even if you weren’t aware of who they are. Now, they’ve made a giant Human Glue Trap similar to the ones you’d see used to catch rats and had humans run through it trying to make it to the other side. It appears to be quite the challenge. Do you think you’d have what it takes to make it through to the other side or would you end up stuck? Check out the viral YouTube video below.

Would You Make It Through The ‘Human Glue Trap?’

That looks like a sticky mess. What do you think? Would you be able to do it? Did that guy’s face get stuck to the glue trap? Ouch! People try different strategies to make it across including going fast and going slow. It looks like power might be the best way to make it through. The hopping did not seem to be a good idea. Pretty sure his face was stuck to the glue and you don’t want to end up like that.

It kind of reminds me of MXC that was one of the best shows ever.

