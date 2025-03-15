8 Years Since Kid Interrupts Dad In Viral News Blooper Video

8 Years Since Kid Interrupts Dad In Viral News Blooper Video (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

It’s been 8 years since one of the best news blooper videos went viral. Remember when the kid walked in on dad during a Skype?

This video was shared all over social media when it happened. A lot of parents probably found it incredibly relatable. If you’ve ever worked from home as a parent, I’m sure you’ve had to deal with the kids coming and going into your room as you’re trying to work. Their timing never seems to be right. This kid’s, however, ended up being perfect because dad was live on the news! It’s now been 8 years since 2017 when the video went viral of the “BBC Dad” on Skype. His wife showed up in a panic and pulled a Kramer (from Seinfeld) through the doorway. It was an instant classic. Don’t remember the video? You will once you see it again below. It was everywhere!

8 Years Since Viral News Blooper Video

Crazy that it’s already been that long! Now, the little kids who were in the video are much more grown! Robert E. Kelly, the reporter in the video, recently shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing his family and how much they’ve grown since the video went viral. Time really is flying by.

Here is Yena - almost 12 - with my wife and James doing his homework. And James doing more homework, reading and practicing words from the story "Tickly Octopus" with me.



4 pic.twitter.com/7h8DWlypHL — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

