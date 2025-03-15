Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

8 Years Since Kid Interrupts Dad In Viral News Blooper Video

It’s been 8 years since one of the best news blooper videos went viral. Remember when the kid walked in on dad during a Skype?

This video was shared all over social media when it happened. A lot of parents probably found it incredibly relatable. If you’ve ever worked from home as a parent, I’m sure you’ve had to deal with the kids coming and going into your room as you’re trying to work. Their timing never seems to be right. This kid’s, however, ended up being perfect because dad was live on the news! It’s now been 8 years since 2017 when the video went viral of the “BBC Dad” on Skype. His wife showed up in a panic and pulled a Kramer (from Seinfeld) through the doorway. It was an instant classic. Don’t remember the video? You will once you see it again below. It was everywhere!

Crazy that it’s already been that long! Now, the little kids who were in the video are much more grown! Robert E. Kelly, the reporter in the video, recently shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing his family and how much they’ve grown since the video went viral. Time really is flying by.

Dave & Chuck The Freak Peep Show: 5 Hilarious Chuck Moments

Oh, Chuck The Freak. Where would we be without you? The funny man often makes the Peep Show what it is. I can’t imagine the show without his wit, comedy, and good looks.

To celebrate Chuck The Freak, we’ve found 5 of our favorite hilarious Chuck moments from The Peep Show. Check them out below!

Obviously, choosing 5 favorite Chuck moments was no easy feat. Seriously, I feel like every moment with Chuck The Freak is worthy of a highlight. So, it was a challenging task finding 5 of the most hilarious. However, it has been done. Blood, sweat, tears, and laughs went into the effort. Now, I think we have the ultimate list.

These videos are all vastly different. They cover different topics, but they all have one thing in common: they’re hilarious. Better yet…they’re hilarious because of Chuck The Freak. Of course, you can search through our YouTube page and find hilarious Peep Shows featuring great moments from Dave, funny Lisa moments, Andy, Jason, and Al. Actually, you might have missed it but we already covered the Best Of Andy Peep Show Videos. Definitely worth checking out sometime. Then, come back sometime to DaveAndChuckTheFreak.com where we will soon have Best Of Peep Show videos and lists available for every member of the show! Just give me a minute, I’m getting to it, I promise.

In the videos below, you’ll see several different sides of Chuck The Freak. There’s the sexual side, one about Chuck dying, some advice you could only get from Chuck The Freak, and one video where Chuck shares his dreams. Now, that’s personal! However, there’s no boundaries and nothing is off limit with Chuck The Freak. You know that!

Ready for the best of the best? Check out 5 hilarious Chuck The Freak moments below!

Peep Show: The Best Of Chuck The Freak

  • Chuck's Death Noises

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a girl who was rescued from a pond by a heroic trooper. Dave thinks it’s a story with a happy ending but the rest of the show doesn’t think it was as uplifting as he made it out to be. Thanks to this video, we now know what it will sound like when Chuck dies. How does it sound? Well, pretty funny!

  • Chuck's Pee Tips

    Dave & Chuck the Freak discuss special underwear for avoiding swamp crotch. Dave brings up an ad he saw for “stop-drip technology”, and Chuck mentions a weird tip he learned online. In this Peep Show video, he shares his tips with you. What you do with the advise is totally up to you.

  • Chuck Dreams of Growsempic Drug

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about some fans of Lady Gaga that are upset with her for being featured in a migraine advertisement. Then, Chuck says if he took a pill that was able to grow his dong and hair, he would be the face of it for free! Now, that’s a product I could get behind! There are so many products that would be awesome to see Chuck endorse. The one true influencer.

  • Chuck Leaves Pound Town!

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about marijuana-infused aphrodisiacs emerging as a new love drug in New York and when Chuck the Freak uses the term ‘sexually active’ we learn that he no longer lives in ‘Pound Town’. Things change as the years go by. At some point, Pound Town has to close down. When it happens? Nobody knows, but we’re all going to get there eventually.

  • I Licked His B Hole!

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a video that was posted by Taryn Manning (an actress known for ‘Orange is the New Black’, ‘8 Mile, and ‘Hustle & Flow’) where she discusses performing orally on the backdoor of a married man and buying him a new boat. Naturally, this had to be discussed. The conversation led to some hilarious and iconic Chuck The Freak moments. Check out the video above! One of the best.

