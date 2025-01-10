Uber Giving Free Rides To Teens Who Failed Driving Test
Uber wants to help out students who didn’t pass their driver’s test and their parents who might already be juggling packed schedules. Teens who recently failed the test can sign up for a free month of rides through Uber’s Teen Accounts, the company announced on Thursday, Jan. 9.
“Teens, we’ve got you covered until you can take your next test,” Uber said in a statement.
Here’s how it works: Download the Uber app or visit their website to unlock free rides. Teens will fill out a quick questionnaire about their driver’s test, including the parts they missed and why.
Teen accounts are open to users aged 13-17, but they need a parent or guardian’s permission. Once parents add a teen account to their family profile, they’ll get updates whenever their teen books a ride and can track the trip in real-time from pick-up to drop-off.
Uber also gives new teen users a safety tutorial so they can learn about all the app’s safety features.
The deal covers six rides, with each ride capped at $20, and runs until March 31, 2025.
One catch: It’s only for new users. Teens who’ve already used Uber or have an existing teen account don’t qualify.
“This promotion is valid only for teen users who have never taken a ride or ordered from Uber and/or have an existing Uber teen account,” Uber’s website explains.