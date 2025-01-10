Tampa Beefs Up Security for 2025 Gasparilla Events After New Orleans Attack

In a major show of force, twenty law enforcement agencies will watch over the 2025 Gasparilla celebrations, kicking off on Jan. 18. The big security boost follows the New Orleans incident. Officers will be walking, riding horses, and patrolling boats throughout the events. The ATF says this is the biggest security team ever put together for the festival. Even with the extra security, FBI officials say there’s no specific threat to Tampa.

“We want to assure the entire Tampa community and all parade-goers that we have a comprehensive and vast safety plan in place,” said Police Chief Lee Bercaw to ABC Action News.

Security teams have set up cameras across the area while drones will keep an eye on crowds. Teams from city, state, and federal agencies got together to nail down safety plans for the upcoming parades. Security professionals also encourage attendees to observe safety tips like, “see something, say something”, have a meetup point with your group, take pictures of children in pirate costumes before the parade, and text “Gasparilla” to 888777 for any safety updates.

People can use a text system to report suspicious activity. Armed officers will be stationed at important spots during the celebrations, with thousands of police spread across the area.

The main Gasparilla Pirate Fest runs from noon until 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. Ye Mystic Krewe will put on their 106th invasion and parade during the festival. At 11:30 a.m., the Jose Gasparilla II cruises through Seddon Channel. After a show on the water that folks can see from downtown and nearby islands, the ship pulls into the Tampa Convention Center.

People can watch the ships come in while having an invasion brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the convention center, which has great spots to see everything. Starting at 2 p.m., the big parade goes 4.5 miles along Bayshore Boulevard and Hillsborough Bay into downtown, wrapping up around 5:30 p.m.

Bands start playing at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park at 10 a.m., with music going until 8 p.m.

A week before the main party, the Children’s Gasparilla Parade gets things started on Jan. 18.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.