Serial Butt-Slapper Causing Problems In Denver

There’s a serial butt-slapper causing problems in Denver. He’s been riding an e-bike and slapping women’s behinds since January 1st.

If you’re in Denver, Colorado then you should be on the lookout for a rogue serial butt-slapper going around slapping women on the behind while riding an e-bike. Reports first started on the first day of the new year and have been happening ever since. See the crime alert shared by the Lakewood Police Department seeking more information on the suspect below. Do they look familiar to you?

Lakewood Police Department Crime Alert (via Lakewood Police Department)

Serial Butt-Slapper Wanted In Denver

According to KDVR, police are looking for help identifying a suspect who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Bear Creek Trail in Lakewood. It’s believed he’s involved in other sexual assaults around the greater Denver metro area as well. The initial incident is believed to have happened on a trail west of Kipling Avenue and east of Fox Hollow Golf Course.

KDVR reports that the same male suspect did something similar to a woman the following day near Bear Creek Trail and was on an electric mini-bike. Assaults with a similar description and pattern happened in Denver and Sheridan around the same dates as well. According to KDVR, police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a mustache and a Spanish accent. At the time, he was wearing a gray hoodie, tan work jacket, and a black backpack with a large, red Levi’s patch on the top portion of the backpack. A picture of the suspect was shared in the crime alert bulletin above. Think you know who it is or have more information? Contact the Lakewood Police Department.

Hopefully they are able to find and arrest the suspect soon. Sounds like it’s happening a lot in the area and women should feel safe while out on the trails and shouldn’t have to worry about this happening to them. Stuff like this has reportedly been happening in other cities too. Suspects must feel safe on their bikes and are confident that they will be able to get away after the assaults.

You can find more information on the suspect, including a photo, in the crime alert bulletin shared by the Lakewood Police Department above. There is more information on the graphic above, including a mention of a possible $2,000 reward. Again, hopefully he is caught and brought to justice soon.

