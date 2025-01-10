Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Dave and Chuck The Freak

Serial Butt-Slapper Causing Problems In Denver

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Serial Butt-Slapper Causing Problems In Denver (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

There’s a serial butt-slapper causing problems in Denver. He’s been riding an e-bike and slapping women’s behinds since January 1st.

If you’re in Denver, Colorado then you should be on the lookout for a rogue serial butt-slapper going around slapping women on the behind while riding an e-bike. Reports first started on the first day of the new year and have been happening ever since. See the crime alert shared by the Lakewood Police Department seeking more information on the suspect below. Do they look familiar to you?

Crime Alert Denver, CO
Lakewood Police Department
Crime Alert (via Lakewood Police Department)

Serial Butt-Slapper Wanted In Denver

According to KDVR, police are looking for help identifying a suspect who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Bear Creek Trail in Lakewood. It’s believed he’s involved in other sexual assaults around the greater Denver metro area as well. The initial incident is believed to have happened on a trail west of Kipling Avenue and east of Fox Hollow Golf Course.

KDVR reports that the same male suspect did something similar to a woman the following day near Bear Creek Trail and was on an electric mini-bike. Assaults with a similar description and pattern happened in Denver and Sheridan around the same dates as well. According to KDVR, police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a mustache and a Spanish accent. At the time, he was wearing a gray hoodie, tan work jacket, and a black backpack with a large, red Levi’s patch on the top portion of the backpack. A picture of the suspect was shared in the crime alert bulletin above. Think you know who it is or have more information? Contact the Lakewood Police Department.

Hopefully they are able to find and arrest the suspect soon. Sounds like it’s happening a lot in the area and women should feel safe while out on the trails and shouldn’t have to worry about this happening to them. Stuff like this has reportedly been happening in other cities too. Suspects must feel safe on their bikes and are confident that they will be able to get away after the assaults.

You can find more information on the suspect, including a photo, in the crime alert bulletin shared by the Lakewood Police Department above. There is more information on the graphic above, including a mention of a possible $2,000 reward. Again, hopefully he is caught and brought to justice soon.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 of the Craziest Cringeworthy Crimes Ever Committed

While committing crimes may seem black and white (you either broke the law or you didn’t), there are certainly some crimes that are dumber than others. Sometimes it’s the crime itself that’s wild, other times, it’s the people committing said crimes. These are 5 of the craziest, cringeworthy crimes ever committed.

Crimes can happen anywhere, anytime, to anyone. However, it takes a very unique individual, a case study if you will, to commit some of these outrageously dumb crimes. Years ago, these criminals would have been featured on Spike TV or one of those America’s Dumbest Criminal shows. Today, I’m not sure if those shows are around…and I’m certain Spike TV isn’t around anymore. That’s a story for another time.

Arrested Crime

Someone being arrested. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Craziest Crimes

Crimes can happen for a number of reasons. They may happen out of necessity. They could also happen on accident. These crimes, however, do not fall into those categories. These crimes are different. None of these would accidentally happen. They also aren’t a matter of life or death. There’s no ethics quiz here, or any matters of ‘would you steal bread to support your family?’ These crimes, and criminals, aren’t straight up cringeworthy.

While all of these crimes are crazy and certainly cringeworthy, they also make for excellent conversation pieces. That’s why I’ve gone and found five examples of the wildest stories that Dave and Chuck the Freak have talked about and made a list highlighting the best of the best. Let’s be honest…what’s better than reading a story about one of the craziest crimes ever committed? Or, watching Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about some of the dumbest crimes ever committed? Personally, I’m going with the funny storytellers.

They add their own two cents and perspectives on these stories that nobody else could provide. Not even those talking heads on the dumbest criminal shows. Am I the only one who remembers those? I feel like they were a staple on TruTV or VH1, but now all I can find on TruTV is Impractical Jokers, which is awesome but…you get it. Let’s not delay! Here’s the list!

5 of the Dumbest Crimes Ever Committed

  • Nude Dude on Shrooms

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a man in Wisconsin who was arrested after lighting his own car on fire and being found naked, covered in liquid soap near a lakae. He is supposedly a licensed psychotherapist, works with ‘magic mushrooms’ and is “pretty much an expert in magic.”

  • Delivery Scams

    Dave & Chuck the Freak hear about a new Amazon vendor scam involving glue guns and head-lamps, or a potential windfall if you’re James.

  • Burlington Pervert Factory?

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a man in Dearborn, Michigan who exposed himself to someone at a Burlington Coat Factory. They are very confused when they learn about their hours and huge social media following. Then, they try to figure out what they even sell there.

  • Nude In Vegas

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a man in Las Vegas, Nevada who stripped nude and danced on the gaming tables before he was restrained and arrested. Vegas, baby…

  • Dream Shooter

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a man in Illinois who accidentally shot himself in the leg whilst dreaming of burglars breaking into his house. Living the proverbial dream isn’t always what it seems…

Sign me for Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter!

Join now to receive the Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter. You'll get access to recaps of the best stories of the week, the Peep Show of the week, as well as weekly 'Street Bits' episodes, an uncensored Dave & Chuck the Freak exclusive, available only to subscribers.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Category:
Tags:
,

More Dave and Chuck the Freak

Load More