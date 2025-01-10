Old Russian Woman Mistakenly Walks Onto Baggage Conveyor Belt At Airport

An old Russian woman mistakenly walked onto a baggage conveyor belt at an airport. Did she think it was the gate?

The incident happened at the Vladikavkaz Airport. It sounds like she believed she was heading to her departure gate but that is not what ended up happening. It was the baggage conveyor belt. It was captured by security footage which shows her walking on the moving carousel at a check-in counter while airline staff was busy helping another customer. So, nobody noticed what happened when she lost her footing and passed through the curtain. Despite her falling, the conveyor belt kept moving taking her with it.

Russian Woman Falls On Baggage Conveyor Belt

According to View From The Wing, witnesses were able to alert airport employees to what just happened. Reports say baggage handlers saw a passenger rolling toward them where they should have been seeing a suitcase–not a person! It sounds like these employees were able to help her out and point her in the direction of her gate.

See a video on the incident shared on Instagram by @aflyguytravels and @thecrewlounge below.

The Instagram video is captioned, “OMG I feel bad for laughing–Babushka on the baggage belt!!!! At Vladikavkaz Airport, an older Russian woman took an unexpected route after check-in. Instead of heading to her gate, she stepped onto the baggage conveyor belt, hit her head, and rolled feet first into the luggage compartment! A fellow passenger spotted the unusual cargo and alerted airport staff, who quickly helped the woman through the correct door.”

Can you imagine seeing that in-person? You’d almost think it was a joke or a prank and someone is messing with you, but this appears to be all too real. That video now has more than 185K views on Instagram and more than 3,000 likes. We’re always talking about crazy stories that happened at the airport on Dave & Chuck The Freak, but this one is very unique. There haven’t been many stories or videos like this one. We’ve talked about people taking doors off of the plane, rude gate agents, drunk passengers, creeps, and more. However, an old Russian woman falling onto a conveyor belt and being taken out of the check-in area might be a first.

Thankfully, it sounds like the woman is okay and wasn’t hurt during the incident. Hopefully she had some fun getting to do something that most of us will never have the opportunity to do. It had to have been very scary for her not knowing what was happening!

