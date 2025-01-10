Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Old Russian Woman Mistakenly Walks Onto Baggage Conveyor Belt At Airport

An old Russian woman mistakenly walked onto a baggage conveyor belt at an airport. Did she think it was the gate?

The incident happened at the Vladikavkaz Airport. It sounds like she believed she was heading to her departure gate but that is not what ended up happening. It was the baggage conveyor belt. It was captured by security footage which shows her walking on the moving carousel at a check-in counter while airline staff was busy helping another customer. So, nobody noticed what happened when she lost her footing and passed through the curtain. Despite her falling, the conveyor belt kept moving taking her with it.

According to View From The Wing, witnesses were able to alert airport employees to what just happened. Reports say baggage handlers saw a passenger rolling toward them where they should have been seeing a suitcase–not a person! It sounds like these employees were able to help her out and point her in the direction of her gate.

See a video on the incident shared on Instagram by @aflyguytravels and @thecrewlounge below.

The Instagram video is captioned, “OMG I feel bad for laughing–Babushka on the baggage belt!!!! At Vladikavkaz Airport, an older Russian woman took an unexpected route after check-in. Instead of heading to her gate, she stepped onto the baggage conveyor belt, hit her head, and rolled feet first into the luggage compartment! A fellow passenger spotted the unusual cargo and alerted airport staff, who quickly helped the woman through the correct door.”

Can you imagine seeing that in-person? You’d almost think it was a joke or a prank and someone is messing with you, but this appears to be all too real. That video now has more than 185K views on Instagram and more than 3,000 likes. We’re always talking about crazy stories that happened at the airport on Dave & Chuck The Freak, but this one is very unique. There haven’t been many stories or videos like this one. We’ve talked about people taking doors off of the plane, rude gate agents, drunk passengers, creeps, and more. However, an old Russian woman falling onto a conveyor belt and being taken out of the check-in area might be a first.

Thankfully, it sounds like the woman is okay and wasn’t hurt during the incident. Hopefully she had some fun getting to do something that most of us will never have the opportunity to do. It had to have been very scary for her not knowing what was happening!

Dave & Chuck The Freak Peep Show: 5 Hilarious Chuck Moments

Oh, Chuck The Freak. Where would we be without you? The funny man often makes the Peep Show what it is. I can’t imagine the show without his wit, comedy, and good looks.

To celebrate Chuck The Freak, we’ve found 5 of our favorite hilarious Chuck moments from The Peep Show. Check them out below!

Dave & Chuck The Freak Peep Show: 5 Hilarious Chuck Moments

Obviously, choosing 5 favorite Chuck moments was no easy feat. Seriously, I feel like every moment with Chuck The Freak is worthy of a highlight. So, it was a challenging task finding 5 of the most hilarious. However, it has been done. Blood, sweat, tears, and laughs went into the effort. Now, I think we have the ultimate list.

These videos are all vastly different. They cover different topics, but they all have one thing in common: they’re hilarious. Better yet…they’re hilarious because of Chuck The Freak. Of course, you can search through our YouTube page and find hilarious Peep Shows featuring great moments from Dave, funny Lisa moments, Andy, Jason, and Al. Actually, you might have missed it but we already covered the Best Of Andy Peep Show Videos. Definitely worth checking out sometime. Then, come back sometime to DaveAndChuckTheFreak.com where we will soon have Best Of Peep Show videos and lists available for every member of the show! Just give me a minute, I’m getting to it, I promise.

In the videos below, you’ll see several different sides of Chuck The Freak. There’s the sexual side, one about Chuck dying, some advice you could only get from Chuck The Freak, and one video where Chuck shares his dreams. Now, that’s personal! However, there’s no boundaries and nothing is off limit with Chuck The Freak. You know that!

Ready for the best of the best? Check out 5 hilarious Chuck The Freak moments below!

Peep Show: The Best Of Chuck The Freak

  • Chuck's Death Noises

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a girl who was rescued from a pond by a heroic trooper. Dave thinks it’s a story with a happy ending but the rest of the show doesn’t think it was as uplifting as he made it out to be. Thanks to this video, we now know what it will sound like when Chuck dies. How does it sound? Well, pretty funny!

  • Chuck's Pee Tips

    Dave & Chuck the Freak discuss special underwear for avoiding swamp crotch. Dave brings up an ad he saw for “stop-drip technology”, and Chuck mentions a weird tip he learned online. In this Peep Show video, he shares his tips with you. What you do with the advise is totally up to you.

  • Chuck Dreams of Growsempic Drug

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about some fans of Lady Gaga that are upset with her for being featured in a migraine advertisement. Then, Chuck says if he took a pill that was able to grow his dong and hair, he would be the face of it for free! Now, that’s a product I could get behind! There are so many products that would be awesome to see Chuck endorse. The one true influencer.

  • Chuck Leaves Pound Town!

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about marijuana-infused aphrodisiacs emerging as a new love drug in New York and when Chuck the Freak uses the term ‘sexually active’ we learn that he no longer lives in ‘Pound Town’. Things change as the years go by. At some point, Pound Town has to close down. When it happens? Nobody knows, but we’re all going to get there eventually.

  • I Licked His B Hole!

    Dave & Chuck the Freak talk about a video that was posted by Taryn Manning (an actress known for ‘Orange is the New Black’, ‘8 Mile, and ‘Hustle & Flow’) where she discusses performing orally on the backdoor of a married man and buying him a new boat. Naturally, this had to be discussed. The conversation led to some hilarious and iconic Chuck The Freak moments. Check out the video above! One of the best.

