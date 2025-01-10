Nerd Road Rage

A Canadian Man Was Involved In A Scary Road Rage Incident

It’s well known that Chuck the Freak is also Chuck the Geek. He talks often about his nerdy interests. There is a man in Canada, who is also a bald, bearded nerd, that was involved in a road rage incident that made the news. Dave thinks he is just like Chuck. Chuck however, thinks they are more different than Dave wants to admit.

According to reports from CTVNews, James Turner was involved in a road rage incident in Ontario, Canada that went viral after being posted online. Turner was on a highway bridge when another driver started to head toward him the wrong way. When Turner flashed his lights at the driver, they started to ram their car into his, causing him to go in reverse. He repeatedly tells police that he is in danger and needs assistance. The 37-year-old man in the other vehicle has been arrested.

So, James Turner gives an interview to the news about the road rage incident. Immediately, we notice the guy has a pretty nerdy voice, and some collectibles behind him. Also, he’s wearing a ‘Star Wars’ shirt. As Dave starts pointing out the similarities he has with Chuck, Chuck reveals that he too is wearing a ‘Star Wars’ shirt. The similarities just keep coming.

The man in the video says that his doctor thinks he’ll recover in about a month. We didn’t notice any major injury so we think it might just be from the trauma of the situation.

At one point, James Turner makes a reference to how he isn’t a good swimmer, and is kind of chubby. This is in reference to if he had been pushed off the bridge into the water below. We can’t help but laugh at the face made by the woman doing the interview. It seems like she doesn’t know what to say after his comment about being chubby.

He might be a fellow nerd, but we believe Chuck would have handled himself a little bit better if he had been in a similar road rage incident.