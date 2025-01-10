LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County.

California’s wildfire season has been more brutal than ever this year. As devastating fires engulf everything in their way, businesses, establishments, residents and celebrity homes, Hollywood has been forced to delay or even cancel some of its events. From award shows to filming scripted shows and movie premieres, the catastrophe subdued the usual bustle of Tinseltown.

Hollywood Events Delayed Due to the LA Wildfires

The Critics Choice Awards

According to CNN, The Critics Choice Awards that’s supposed to happen at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica this Sunday, January 12, has been postponed to January 26. Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

Announcement of the 97th Academy Awards Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer sent an email to members, stating that the voting period is extended to January 14 and that the nomination announcement that’s supposed to be on January 17 has been moved to January 19, as reported by The Wrap.

BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Tea Party scheduled on Saturday, January 11, at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills, has been canceled. BAFTA announced in a statement published by the LA Times, “In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are canceling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.” The tea party is an annual event that happens during awards season.

SAG Award Nominations

The in-person announcement for the SAG Award nominations had been canceled. Originally scheduled to be hosted by Joey King and Cooper Koch, the announcement was instead made via press release.

Posted on the guild’s Instagram page, the statement reads: “In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been canceled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles. Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30 am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”

Forbes reported that film premieres and TV productions were also affected by the LA wildfires.

Scripted Shows that Paused Production:

Abbott Elementary

All American

George & Mandy’s First Marriage

Hacks

Suits LA

Ted

The Pitt

Cancelled Movie Premieres:

Better Man

Emilia Pérez

The Last Showgirl

Unstoppable