Keanu Reeves in the MCU: Is It Finally Happening?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Keanu Reeves speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2022 - Lionsgate Invites You to An Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon)

Fans have long wanted Keanu Reeves, actor extraordinaire, internet boyfriend and altogether just a nice human being, to join the MCU. Rumors about him joining the media franchise have been circulating for some time.

Is Keanu Reeves Finally Joining the MCU?

So, why does the rumor of Reeves joining the MCU persist? For starters, Reeves is a beloved figure in geek and pop culture. From his iconic role as Neo in The Matrix to his portrayal of badass dog-loving John Wick, he’s endeared himself to comic book and superhero fans. His ability to play a wide range of roles, from hesitant heroes to emotionally complex characters who will do anything for those they love, makes him an ideal fit, dare we say, to play Ghost Rider.

Recent Developments

Aside from MCU already bringing in the character for a cameo in a recent episode of What If…?, and Reeves’ interview about wanting to play Ghost Rider, Kevin Feige mentioned Reeves in a 2019 interview with ComicBook.com. During the interview, Feige was asked about Keanu Reeves and whether there had already been negotiations. Feige said, “We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about, I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

The Marvel Studios president also compared Reeves joining the MCU with that of Jake Gyllenhaal who they met with “multiple times” until they found the perfect role for him. Gyllenhaal played Mysterio in Tom Holland’s 2019 movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Ghost Rider’s Debut

Screen Rant raised various points about when we can expect Ghost Rider’s debut in the MCU. Unfortunately, it’s not as soon as we hoped. Blade is scheduled to release after Avengers: Secret Wars and it seems the franchise will likely “focus on the magical and spiritual side,” which has already been introduced with the TV special Werewolf by Night and Agatha All Along. There have been previous Ghost Rider iterations: Nicolas Cage played him in a film, and Gabriel Luna played a different version in the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but neither of those exist in the current MCU.