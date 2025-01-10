Japanese Retailer Daiso Plans First Florida Store in Tampa Opening February 2025

Daiso will welcome shoppers in Tampa next February as the Japanese chain makes its Florida debut. The new store will be located at 15788 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, within the Northdale Promenade. Since launching in the U.S. in 2005, Daiso has expanded steadily nationwide. The Tampa store represents their latest push into new territory.

“We are excited to be working with a strong company that is thorough in their expansion goals throughout Florida with a great outlook on future growth,” said David Eggnatz, Vice President of Katz & Associates, to Retail & Restaurant Facility Business.

Items start at $1.75, with most products priced under $15.25. The store offers a wide selection from kitchen tools to stationery, cosmetics, and popular Japanese snacks. Store hours run weekdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Sundays operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During opening week, the first 100 customers who spend $30 or more each day will receive a free gift bag.

The Daiso location is part of a thriving shopping center that covers nearly 180,000 square feet. Local residents have an average household income of $102,751 within a five-mile radius.

Brian Hector of Kite Realty handled the lease deal. The company continues looking for Florida locations, focusing on spaces between 7,000 and 12,000 square feet.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.