Dave and Chuck The Freak

Houston Rapper 2 Low Accidentally Shot His Gun During A Podcast

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Houston Rapper 2 Low Accidentally Shot His Gun During A Podcast

A Texas rapper named 2 Low accidentally shot his gun during a podcast! It happened in the middle of an interview!

If you’re appearing on a podcast or doing an interview you want to be focused on the task at hand. These appearances can be good for your brand and help lead to some sales. It’s some important promo. At least, it could be. It could also make you go viral for something you totally never intended to do. That appears to be the case here as rapper 2 Low accidentally fired his gun in his pants in the middle of a podcast interview. It happened on “1 on 1 w/ Mike D.” The Houston-based rapper has a storied history in hip-hop but it looks like he might be known for this moving forward.

Rapper 2 Low Accidentally Fires Gun During Interview

Back in 1993, 2 Low was featured on the Geto Boys hit song “Bring it On.” A lot of time has past since then and he’s continued working in hip-hop. While he might not be a household name now, he might be depending on how viral this clip ends up going. 2 Low and Mike were having a conversation and about 47 minutes into the podcast he can be seen reaching into his pocket before a gunshot sounds off surprising everyone in the room–2 Low included. You can check out the viral video shared on Blue Sky below. The incident happens around the 21 second mark and there is swearing.

ICYMI — Texas rapper 2 Low’s gun goes off in his pocket during a podcast 👇🏽😳

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-01-05T19:07:47.000Z

That had to have been a very scary moment for everyone there. You hear that and you don’t know where it could be coming from. Was it an accident? Is someone firing at you? You don’t know in the moment! It was later confirmed that nobody was hurt and they broke into a freestyle afterwards about the crazy moment. They had to have been shook! This could have ended up much much worse for 2 Low or anyone there in attendance.

It can’t help but remind me of the incident with NFL player Plaxico Burress when he accidentally fired off a shot in his pants back in 2008. He hurt himself in that incident when he shot himself in the thigh. This seems very much like that moment but thankfully nobody was hurt. You’d think you’re safe when you’re just chilling and recording a podcast but that’s not always the case! Never let your guard down and maybe don’t allow firearms in your studio. That might be helpful moving forward.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

