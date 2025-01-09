Viral Gen Z Tweet Says Billy Joel Classic Has ‘Most Sinister Vibes Ever’

Billy Joel songs have been called many things over the years, but “sinister” seems to be an adjective out of left field, especially when it’s applied to one of his biggest hits.

X (formerly Twitter) user @plumjae shared on Jan. 4, “I was in an Uber share today and a song came on that had the most sinister vibes ever and all three of us were sitting in dead silence I wish I could rmbr the song imma try to find it.”

They later followed up the tweet with a clip of the music video from Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” along with the caption, “I found it. I was scared as f-ck the Uber was just gonna drive us off the road I do not like the energy this song brought into the car.”

Whether or not this X user was serious has yet to be determined, but the tweet took off and received a wide range of reactions. One used replied, “I would have never guessed this song in a million years.” Another user wrote, “Lmfaoooooo how old are you?!” Another user cleverly replied, “You must be a downtown girl.”

“Uptown Girl” was the second single off of Joel’s 1983 album An Innocent Man. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Clearly, the masses didn’t think of it as “sinister” when it was first released.

