Teacher Shows Nudes to Students

Substitute Teacher Fired For Showing Nudes To Students

There is some sort of epidemic going on with teachers right now. There are so many stories of teachers engaging in sexual relationships with their students. There are also a ton of teachers getting busted watching porn or pleasuring themselves during school as well. Today, we cover a substitute teacher that was fired because she was caught showing her students her nudes.

According to reports from Fox13News, “An ex-substitute teacher in Lake Wales was arrested for showing elementary school students sexually explicit photos of herself, police said. Park Avenue Private School administrators told the Lake Wales Police Department that they fired the substitute teacher, 60-year-old Gayle Wessel, after finding out about the incident on November 7, 2024. Fox13News also reports, “an analysis of Wessel’s phone also uncovered hundreds of explicit images and videos, many that included herself, according to the police department. Detectives even noticed her trying to delete nude photos from her phone after they got in contact with her.”

This isn't one of those hot teacher scenarios. She obviously shouldn't be showing her nudes to students, even if she was hot.



A 60-year-old woman showing her nudes to her students is extremely inappropriate. You can't show your nudes to students.