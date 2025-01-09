St. Petersburg Boat Show Celebrates 47th Year as America’s Best

The huge St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show is coming to the Duke Energy Center next January. With its massive 40,000-square-foot display of boats and equipment, this show was named the best boat show in the country by USA Today’s 10 best Editors.

From Jan. 16-19, 2025, Albert Whitted Park will be packed with boats of all kinds. You’ll see everything from fancy center console fishing boats to high-end yachts, beautiful sailboats, and compact kayaks. Inside, a big tent is filled with all the latest boating gear. Looking to get better at boating? Join training sessions with pros from the Annapolis School of Seamanship and Progressive. The show blends learning with entertainment through daily workshops, and kids can pick up fishing basics.

At this 47th annual event, Chef Vagn Nielsen leads the food offerings. His menu features everything from tasty street tacos to thick gourmet burgers and fresh gyros, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options available.

Your ticket helps a good cause, supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s work with people hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Adult tickets cost $22, and kids under 15 get in free. Military members can show their ID for free entry, but all tickets need to be bought online.

The show opens at 10 a.m. each day. It runs until 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday. You’ll find it all at 400 1st Street S. in St. Petersburg.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.