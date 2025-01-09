New Indian Street Food Restaurant Opens in Downtown St. Petersburg

Small but lively, Mowgli’s Tiffin made its debut on the St. Petersburg food scene on the last day of 2024. The intimate 540-square-foot location is situated at 165 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. The main attraction? Kati rolls. These flaky, crispy rotis come packed with hot paneer and spiced potato masala. After holding onto the space since 2018, owner Amita Mukherjee finally turned her dream into reality.

“Mowgli’s Tiffin celebrates the rich tapestry of Bengali culture,” Mukherjee said to St. Pete Rising. “The street food we are making is akin to the delicious bites you’d find on the streets of India.”

Sweet meets refreshing in their drink selection. Smooth mango lassi is served alongside bubbly lemonade and flavorful Delhi-style coffee. Guests can enjoy hot rice bowls, toasted cheese naan, and zesty potato bhaji. Butter chicken takes center stage in two dishes this month, a filling bowl and a fresh salad creation. The popular Kolkata Roll wraps tender kebab in warm, house-made roti. Looking for something playful? Try Pop Goes the PURI with its light crisps and flavorful fillings. The Let’s Papri CHAAT About It features layers of zesty yogurt mixed with sweet-spicy chutneys.

They’re open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mukherjee, a St. Petersburg resident, named her restaurant after her cherished dog who died.

Downtown’s dining scene continues to expand. The Twisted Indian food truck already serves Indian cuisine nearby, while Red Thread is getting ready to launch with Silk Road dishes and late-night bites.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.