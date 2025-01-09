Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Dave and Chuck The Freak

Louisiana Man Messes Around And Finds Out After Dropping Racial Slurs

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Idiot Criminal Of The Day Clint Ferguson (via Monroe Police Department)

A Louisiana man is in trouble and badly beaten after dropping racial slurs and running someone over. He certainly got what he had coming to him.

You know what they say, “mess around and find out.” This Louisiana man certainly did. Reports say he was beat up after shouting racial slurs at a group of people shouting, “I hate n******.” That’s one of the worst things you can say and he got what he deserved. The people he was talking to were Black and they ended up letting him have it. The man was later identified as 51-year-old Clint Ferguson and you can check out his mugshot below. You can tell he got the crap beat out of him.

Craig Ferguson mugshot
Monroe Police Department
Craig Ferguson mugshot (via Monroe Police Department)

Louisiana Man Beaten After Using Racial Slurs

The Smoking Gun reports that the victims were sitting in their car when Ferguson pulled up next to them, exited his vehicle, and started shouting racial slurs at them. He then returned to his car and tried to drive away, but his path was blocked by one of the people he was shouting at who had called 911 but Ferguson reportedly tried to drive around the victim and ended up running over their foot. The Smoking Gun says the victim punched Ferguson through the open window as he tried to drive away.

According to The Smoking Gun, Ferguson later returned to the parking lot where it happened and refused orders from police to exit his vehicle. Eventually, 3 officers were able to pull him out of his vehicle and put him in handcuffs. Ferguson has since been charged with aggravated battery, a felony, along with misdemeanor hate crimes and resisting an officer. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being booked into county jail. He remains behind bars with a $50,000 bond.

Many are now calling this instant karma. You mess around, you find out. His mugshot really shows that the victim he was yelling at who ended up punching him through the window got him good. His eye is incredibly bruised and purple. There’s even blood dripping down the side of his face. He probably can’t even see out of his eye it’s so bad. The Smoking Gun says that the incident happened in the parking lot of the Shoe Show in Monroe, Louisiana. Unsure why he returned to the scene and then refused to listen to orders from the police.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

Dave & Chuck The Freak's Top 5 'Mugshots Of The Day' For 2023

Mugshots can be entertaining for a number of reasons. It could be the story behind the arrest. Or, more likely, it could be how the person looks in the photo. Here are Dave & Chuck The Freak’s Top 5 Mugshots Of The Day for 2023!

That’s right! We crunched the numbers and got hard data. Once said data was crunched and examined we were left with Dave & Chuck The Freak’s 5 most popular Mugshots Of The Day from the past year!

Dave & Chuck The Freak In 2023

As usual, doing a list of the 5 best is very difficult. I mean, Dave & Chuck The Freak talk about hilarious mugshots almost every other day on the show. That’s a lot of criminals and a lot of mugshots!

However, some mugshots are simply better than others. Some of these mugshots require a bit of context, others don’t need any context at all in order to be deemed entertaining. You’ll find examples of both below.

As we said, putting a list together like this is tough. So many great mugshots end up on the cutting room floor. Picking the top 5 is certainly no easy feat when there are so many good ones to choose from. Instead of going around the room and picking our favorites or asking you on Facebook which ones you liked the most in 2023, we made everything much easier. We’ll simply look at the numbers.

That means the results are all from hard data. There are no opinions here. These are the 5 most popular mugshots of the day from Dave & Chuck The Freak in 2023 by the numbers. Thus, in a way, you created this list. If you have a problem with the results, you have only yourself to blame!

Here are Dave & Chuck The Freak’s Top 5 Mugshots Of The Day in 2023 according to you and your activity at DaveAndChuckTheFreak.com!

  • What Is This Florida Man Covered In?

    Mugshot of the Day

    I do not know what this man is covered in. However, I know what it looks like he’s covered in. I hope I’m wrong.

    Check out the story here!

  • Serial Car Thief With “All Gas, No Brakes” Tattoo Busted After High Speed Crash

    Mugshot of the Day

    Hey, at least he won’t regret his tattoo. It speak the truth. He might have some other things he needs to address, though.

    Check out the story here!

  • What Did Someone Do To Get Arrested At Rib City In Southwest Florida?

    Mugshot of the Day

    Not at Rib City!! Take your shenanigans elsewhere! Leave sweet beautiful BBQ alone!

    Check out the story here!

  • Florida Woman With Very Unique Hair Style Was Arrested for Drugs

    Mugshot of the Day

    She could have also appeared in Dave & Chuck The Freak’s Hot Or Not? A woman of many talents. A wig may be in her future.

    Check out the story here!

  • One Angry Canadian!

    Mugshot of the Day

    An angry Canadian? Those exist? Evidently so! Read more about this one of a kind Canadian.

    Check out the story here!

Sign me for Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter!

Join now to receive the Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter. You'll get access to recaps of the best stories of the week, the Peep Show of the week, as well as weekly 'Street Bits' episodes, an uncensored Dave & Chuck the Freak exclusive, available only to subscribers.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.

Author Cort Freeman and Dave & Chuck the Freak
Category:
Tags:
,

More Dave and Chuck the Freak

Load More