Louisiana Man Messes Around And Finds Out After Dropping Racial Slurs

Idiot Criminal Of The Day Clint Ferguson (via Monroe Police Department)

A Louisiana man is in trouble and badly beaten after dropping racial slurs and running someone over. He certainly got what he had coming to him.

You know what they say, “mess around and find out.” This Louisiana man certainly did. Reports say he was beat up after shouting racial slurs at a group of people shouting, “I hate n******.” That’s one of the worst things you can say and he got what he deserved. The people he was talking to were Black and they ended up letting him have it. The man was later identified as 51-year-old Clint Ferguson and you can check out his mugshot below. You can tell he got the crap beat out of him.

Monroe Police Department Craig Ferguson mugshot (via Monroe Police Department)

Louisiana Man Beaten After Using Racial Slurs

The Smoking Gun reports that the victims were sitting in their car when Ferguson pulled up next to them, exited his vehicle, and started shouting racial slurs at them. He then returned to his car and tried to drive away, but his path was blocked by one of the people he was shouting at who had called 911 but Ferguson reportedly tried to drive around the victim and ended up running over their foot. The Smoking Gun says the victim punched Ferguson through the open window as he tried to drive away.

According to The Smoking Gun, Ferguson later returned to the parking lot where it happened and refused orders from police to exit his vehicle. Eventually, 3 officers were able to pull him out of his vehicle and put him in handcuffs. Ferguson has since been charged with aggravated battery, a felony, along with misdemeanor hate crimes and resisting an officer. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being booked into county jail. He remains behind bars with a $50,000 bond.

Many are now calling this instant karma. You mess around, you find out. His mugshot really shows that the victim he was yelling at who ended up punching him through the window got him good. His eye is incredibly bruised and purple. There’s even blood dripping down the side of his face. He probably can’t even see out of his eye it’s so bad. The Smoking Gun says that the incident happened in the parking lot of the Shoe Show in Monroe, Louisiana. Unsure why he returned to the scene and then refused to listen to orders from the police.

