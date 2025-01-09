Did Jimmy John’s Add A Ranch Dressing Soup To Their Menu?

Did Jimmy John's Add A Ranch Dressing Soup To Their Menu? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Did Jimmy John’s just add a ranch dressing soup to their menu? Yes, they did, indeed, in a way.

Have you ever had ranch soup? I know I have not. I’ve tried some very interesting in unique soups, like Dill Pickle Soup, but I’ve never tried a ranch soup and I have to admit I’m not sure if I really want to. Sure, ranch is a spectacular condiment and is good on almost anything. However, that doesn’t mean a ranch dressing soup would be something I’d want to try. That didn’t stop Jimmy John’s from adding it to its menu though. The sandwich chain recently brought back their Kickin’ Ranch sauce and now they’re also selling it as a soup as part of the promotion. Delicious or disgusting? That’s for you to decide!

Jimmy John’s Adds Ranch Dressing Soup To Menu

Jimmy John’s brought back their Kickin’ Ranch sauce earlier this week. I’ve had it before and it’s good! It’s nothing to write home about but it tasted just fine and I would try it again. However, they’ve also added a ranch dressing soup to the menu with the Kickin’ Ranch Soup. Come to find out, it’s not a real soup. It’s just a way for them to promote their Kickin’ Ranch Sauce and it comes in a 6-ounce container of the ranch sauce. You do have the option to eat it like a soup if you enjoy the taste, nothing is stopping you.

The alleged soup and the normal sized dipping sauce aren’t the only additions to the menu. Jimmy John’s is also now selling a Kickin’ Ranch Chicken Wrap and Kickin’ Ranch Jimmy Chips. According to People, the wrap is a permanent addition to the menu and features chicken, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, peppers, and Kickin’ Ranch sauce in a flour tortilla. However, the chips are only around for a limited time. I swear Jimmy John’s has some of the best chips in the game so I would definitely want to try those. Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch sauce was taken off menus back in January of 2024 and is now being reintroduced. As I said earlier, I tried it and liked it but I could have gone on without it. I wasn’t one of the people demanding it come back but it seems like some people must have been and now have their wish.

Have you tried this yet? Would you try it? Would you drink that sauce up like a soup with a spoon? You’re allowed and encouraged to do it!

