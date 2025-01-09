Jeremy Strong on Working on Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Jeremy Strong, best known for playing Kendall “I’m the eldest boy!” Roy in HBO’s Succession, is one of the stars of Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Strong plays Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, while The Bear star Jeremy Allen White plays Springsteen. In a new interview with Deadline, Strong offers an interesting look at the biopic and how the relationship between Springsteen and Landau is portrayed.

Strong called the film “one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had” and noted that he and White had a lot of access to Springsteen and Landau. He also referred to Deliver Me From Nowhere as “a love story in a sense between these two men.”

“Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life,” said Strong. “I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry.”

As previously reported, Deliver Me From Nowhere is slated for release in 2025. This film is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights