Hollywood Bowl in Danger from California Wildfires

The Hollywood Bowl, which has stood since 1922, faces serious danger from the ongoing California wildfires affecting Los Angeles County.

The iconic venue shared in a statement, “Due to the Sunset Fire, we have received evacuation orders and all Hollywood Bowl staff have safely evacuated the premises. We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect our community.”

— Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) January 9, 2025

A massive fire tore through the Hollywood Hills Wednesday night (Jan. 9), burning through 60 acres. The spreading fire now threatens numerous iconic locations, like the Hollywood Sign and Walk of Fame, as firefighters work to contain it. Venues along the Sunset Strip, including the Whisky a Go Go and the Troubadour, have closed and called off scheduled shows.



Beyond the closures, the fire disrupted major events. Organizers pushed back the Bafta LA tea party and Critics Choice Awards.

The fires ripped through Los Angeles, killing five people and destroying over 2,000 buildings. Emergency teams rushed to evacuate more than 100,000 residents from the fire’s path. The fires hit Pacific Palisades and Altadena especially hard as they moved through LA County. This Sunset Fire joins five other major fires currently burning in the region.

Helicopters dumped water to help LA County Fire and CAL FIRE teams on the ground as they fought the fast-moving fire. The flames started in a heavily wooded area before spreading to nearby neighborhoods.

State park buildings burned down in the fire’s path, including staff housing and historic ranch buildings. Officials have also emptied and shut down Runyon Canyon Park.

