Grandma Hilariously Reviews The Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin’ Espresso

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

A grandma hilariously reviewed the Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin’ espresso. Now, that video is going viral online.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest hits of the last year. It’s insanely catchy and was seemingly everywhere. It was even made into a Saturday Night Live parody “Domingo” that also became a hit. However, the song “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the only “Espresso” hit with her name on it. She now also has a line of espresso drinks at Dunkin’. I’ve heard great reviews about them, especially from those who crave something sweet. However, the best review had to have come from an 81-year-old grandma. While many reviews love the drink and rave about it, Grandma C only thinks it’s okay. Check out her review on TikTok below.

Grandma C is trying Sabrina’s brown sugar shaken espresso @Dunkin'

Grandma Tries The Sabrina Carpenter Espresso Drink

She did not seem very impressed by the drink. She says it has a strong coffee flavor before going onto say that it’s “okay.” Grandma C then goes on to talk about her discovery of Sabrina Carpenter and how it’s connected to her. She doesn’t seem to understand what Sabrina Carpenter has to do with the coffee beverage but I’m sure she’ll get looped in soon.

She spends a little bit of time talking about the espresso drink before drifting into discussing the weather in North Carolina. Focus, grandma, focus! I don’t think her review is going to inspire many others to try the drink. However, that hasn’t stopped the video from going viral online. There’s something wholesome about a grandma talking about Sabrina Carpenter and not knowing who she is.

Sabrina had a huge year in 2024 and is sure to continue that into 2025. “Espresso” was one of the biggest hits of the year, her Short And Sweet Tour was massive, and her personal love life was followed very closely including her romance with actor Barry Keoghan. It sounds like that recently came to an end after the actor was accused of cheating on her.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Nostalgic Nickelodeon Shows You Can't Forget About

What are some of the Nickelodeon shows you grew up with that you can’t forget about? There were so many great shows back then!

Many of us, especially millennials, grew up with Nickelodeon. They were our go-to shows when we came home from school and provided us with endless hours of entertainment. For me, it was my introduction to comedy. At the time, I was too young to understand or appreciate Saturday Night Live and other comedies, but I could relate to what I was seeing on Nickelodeon and the sketch comedy on the network. These kids were hilarious and I wanted to be just like them. ’90s kids grew up with some great Nickelodeon shows.

Remembering Iconic Nickelodeon Shows

As we’ve learned with some recent documentaries, it wasn’t all fun appearing on these Nickelodeon shows and many of these kids went through a terrible time with lots of toxicity. A lot of that is now coming to light and you definitely feel for them.

I can remember Amanda Bynes was my first crush. A lot has changed since then and my feelings no longer remain the same. She has apparently gone through a lot after her Nickelodeon days and is a prime example of what can happen to child stars. However, some of them ended up alright. Kenan Thompson is the senior cast member on Saturday Night Live! He’s one of the funniest people on the show and in sketch comedy today. For as long as I can remember, Thompson has been performing sketch comedy on TV and making me laugh. It’s great to see that he’s still doing it today and remains a fixture in the industry. Seems like one of the good ones.

Outside of sketch comedy shows, there were many animated shows that we had back then that went on to become iconic classics. Not all of them will make the final 5 below but are definitely worth mentioning such as Doug which was always one of my favorites growing up. That theme song is still stuck in my head today. Then there were greats like Blue’s Clues which not only entertained us but taught us a thing or two as well. Alright, enough with the honorable mentions already. Let’s get to 5 of the most nostalgic Nickelodeon shows that I can’t forget about and often still think about today. I’ve gone back and rewatched and they still hold up! That’s not very common.

  • All That

    All That was one of my introductions to comedy. There were so many funny kids on that show and I always wanted to be one of them. I think that show is largely responsible for me chasing a career in comedy. I definitely blame it that’s for sure.

  • Kenan and Kel

    Not only did you have All That, but Kenan and Kel as well. It was some of our first introductions to the buddy comedy. They were an iconic one-two punch that many people still consider one of the best TV duos of all-time. Who loves them together? I do, I do, I do-ooo.

  • The Amanda Show

    Kenan and Kel wasn’t the only popular All That spin-off. There was also The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes. As I said earlier, she was my first crush. She was hilarious on the show and had so much energy. It’s crazy how much comedic talent she had at such a young age. That’s hard to do. Also, the dancing lobsters!

  • Hey Arnold!

    Not every great show on Nick was a sketch comedy show. There were many great animated shows as well. One that comes to mind is Hey Arnold! Not only was the show fantastic but did he not have the coolest bedroom in the world? I know I wanted that room as a kid. Also, yes, as an adult too. It still holds up.

  • SpongeBob Square Pants

    If you don’t think SpongeBob is funny, you are lying. It’s still hilarious today just like it was when we were kids. You can go back and watch it at any time and any age and still get a laugh out of it. Patrick might be my favorite but to each their own. Don’t think it could still be good? Give it a shot!

