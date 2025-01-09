Grandma Hilariously Reviews The Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin’ Espresso

A grandma hilariously reviewed the Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin’ espresso. Now, that video is going viral online.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest hits of the last year. It’s insanely catchy and was seemingly everywhere. It was even made into a Saturday Night Live parody “Domingo” that also became a hit. However, the song “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the only “Espresso” hit with her name on it. She now also has a line of espresso drinks at Dunkin’. I’ve heard great reviews about them, especially from those who crave something sweet. However, the best review had to have come from an 81-year-old grandma. While many reviews love the drink and rave about it, Grandma C only thinks it’s okay. Check out her review on TikTok below.

Grandma Tries The Sabrina Carpenter Espresso Drink

She did not seem very impressed by the drink. She says it has a strong coffee flavor before going onto say that it’s “okay.” Grandma C then goes on to talk about her discovery of Sabrina Carpenter and how it’s connected to her. She doesn’t seem to understand what Sabrina Carpenter has to do with the coffee beverage but I’m sure she’ll get looped in soon.

She spends a little bit of time talking about the espresso drink before drifting into discussing the weather in North Carolina. Focus, grandma, focus! I don’t think her review is going to inspire many others to try the drink. However, that hasn’t stopped the video from going viral online. There’s something wholesome about a grandma talking about Sabrina Carpenter and not knowing who she is.

Sabrina had a huge year in 2024 and is sure to continue that into 2025. “Espresso” was one of the biggest hits of the year, her Short And Sweet Tour was massive, and her personal love life was followed very closely including her romance with actor Barry Keoghan. It sounds like that recently came to an end after the actor was accused of cheating on her.

