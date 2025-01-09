Florida’s Most ‘Stunning’ Vacation Spot

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to start thinking about spring. The days are getting longer, and that spring feeling is in the air. Spring is a great time to travel, and there are plenty of great Florida vacation destinations for the spring time and any time of the year. The thing about traveling in the spring is that it’s usually pretty nice weather but not nearly as busy as it is in the summer months, which can make for the perfect combination.

A Top Florida Vacation Route

Can you imagine traveling to all of the states in the country? That’s totally a traveler’s dream come true. Emily Hart of Business Insider has done that, and she describes the experience in a feature for the outlet. In it, she points out the best place to visit in each state. Since she’s been all over, Hart would totally know what’s good and not-so-good when it comes to domestic travel destinations.

In the feature, Hart says that after visiting all of the different states solo, she’s often asked about what fun things there are to do in each state. “Although every state offers countless things to do and see, there are some activities and places that really stand out from the crowd,” she notes. Hart adds that, “Whether it’s a unique experience, a hidden gem, or a landmark so iconic it’s worth braving the crowds for — some destinations just have to be seen to be believed.”

If you’re wondering where people travel for spring break, according to a 2023 study by AAA, more Americans are actually traveling abroad for spring break today. “A new AAA survey shows more than 40% of U.S. adults with spring break plans are traveling with three generations,” they stated in the 2023 study. They also note that beach vacations are the most popular trips for spring breakers, according to AAA’s survey. Also, “Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks and cruise ports,” and, “Hawaii is another spring break favorite, with six unique islands and stunning scenery.”

So, which travel and vacation destination is the best in Florida? Hart suggests to take a drive down the Overseas Highway from Miami to Key West.” She calls this route one of her “all-time favorite trips” and says she loves the area from Miami to Key West on the 113-mile stretch of U.S. Route 1. “The drive is stunning, with 42 bridges, including the iconic Seven Mile Bridge, connecting the Florida Keys to Florida’s mainland,” she adds. Contact me with your favorite spring vacation spot.

