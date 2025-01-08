Pacific Counter To Open Eighth Location And Plans To Expand Nationally



Pacific Counter plans to open its doors at 210 37th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg by Jan. 2025, making it their eighth location in Tampa Bay. Taking over a 1,300-square-foot space previously home to Island Fin Poké, this fast-casual restaurant hints at bigger expansion plans. The company will begin selling franchises nationwide in 2025, while also adding a new Tampa Bay location in Apollo Beach this March. With locations in Lakewood Ranch, downtown Tampa, and Sarasota, they dish out poke bowls, sushi burritos, and boba tea; everything priced under $15.

“We’ve strived to create a unique dining experience that resonates with the community, and back it up with over-the-top customer service not normally expected at a fast-casual restaurant,” said co-founder Tanner Loebel to I Love the Burg.

Despite rising costs and supply chain challenges hitting restaurants hard, they continue to grow. Starting from a single store on Central Ave five years ago, they’ve grown into a local success story. They’re entering their sixth season at Tropicana Field. Hurricane Milton’s damage to the stadium roof last October has left some uncertainty about future plans there.

After years of looking along Fourth Street, they finally landed the right spot. Since it’s a former restaurant space, they can get started quickly with minimal renovations needed.

Three friends, Loebel, Chef Tock Noythanongsay, and Eric Bialik, started the business in St. Pete. They persevered through permit challenges and location searches before finding their footing. Their menu caters to all dietary preferences. Chef Noythanongsay credits community connections and quality food as their winning formula that helped them expand from one store to many.

While they continue growing locally, they’re looking forward to expanding across the country through franchising next year.

