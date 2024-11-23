Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Was A McDonald’s Employee Refusing Orders Because They Were In The Bathroom?

Was A McDonald's Employee Refusing Orders Because They Were In The Bathroom?

Was a McDonald’s employee refusing to take orders because they were in the bathroom? That’s what it sounds like!

There’s a video going viral online of a woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru who’s trying to make an order but can’t because the McDonald’s employee taking orders told her that they were in the bathroom. Instead, the employee suggests she order through Uber Eats or DoorDash so her order can be accommodated. I guess these fast-food restaurants really are short staffed these days.

McDonald’s Employee Refuses To Take Orders Because They’re In The Bathroom

The video is going viral on TikTok and has received more than 240,000 likes. In the video, you can hear the interaction between the customer and McDonald’s employee who informs the customer that they are in the bathroom and unable to take orders at the moment. The customer seems shocked to hear the employee admit that they’re in the bathroom, but everyone has to go. Seems like she picked the worst possible time to visit that location.

The video was shared on TikTok by @sadezurii and the video has nearly a million views now. According to Daily Dot, it happened at a McDonald’s in the Philadelphia area. I guess I never thought about this situation before. Maybe they don’t take the headset off when they go to the bathroom. Perhaps that would be a better idea or don’t respond. I’ve waited at the drive-thru before and that’s nothing new. You almost expect it. It sounds like this customer would rather have waited in silence than talk to a McDonald’s employee who’s currently in the bathroom. How would you have reacted? You can watch the viral video shared on TikTok below.

@sadezurii

@McDonald’s im traumatized ……. #fyp

♬ original sound - Sadè Zuri

That would be a crazy situation to find yourself in. I’ve witnessed some pretty wild things in line at drive-thrus including fights, people on feet without a vehicle, and more. However, I’ve never been told by the employee that they can’t take my order because they’re in the bathroom. Maybe the employee should have just said, “we’ll be with you in a minute.” The customer doesn’t need to know any more than that. Especially to hear you’re in the bathroom. If you hear that your mind will definitely start racing. Did they wash their hands? Are they dirty? Are they serious? It would be a crazy situation. What do you think? How would you have reacted if this happened to you?

5 Best Fast Food Items On The Value Menu

Today, there are seemingly unlimited options in the fast food landscape. You have options for burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, and more. Anything you want you can have. When you’re on-the-go and looking for a quick bite, there’s nothing better than the value menu. Every fast food restaurant has one. Here are the best fast food items on the value menu.

We all know that fast food is appealing because of its low price and easy access. With prices for combos on the rise, I find myself looking at the value menu more often than ever before. I need to save where I can!

McDonald's

Some burgers from McDonald’s (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Best Of The Best

I have spent so much time in drive-thrus that I think I could be considered an expert witness in a court case, at this point. I’ve seen delicious items come and go, prices climb, and experiences all the promos and deals. Why did KFC get rid of the Twister? When will McDonald’s bring back the famous Snack Wraps? These are all questions I ask every day, and sadly have no answers for. However, one day…we will get them back. I truly believe it in my heart of hearts.

I could go on and on about my love for the value menu. I’d say at least once a week I think back on my high school days when the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy’s was only 99 cents. Do you remember that? 99 cents! It was amazing. Now, the price for one JBC is closer to $3 than it is 99 cents. I feel like this is the new version of that old “back in my day, we’d walk 2 miles to school up hill both ways! stories your grandparents would tell. Now, these stories are all about how low the value menu prices were back in our day. “When I was your age, every item on the dollar menu was a dollar!”

After years of research, I’ve finally identified the best of the best when it comes to value menus. On this list, you’ll find burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, and even some items that fall into the ‘miscellaneous’ category. Without further delay, let’s get to the list!

The 5 Best Fast Food Items On The Value Menu

Snack Wraps Heidi Klum

Super model Heidi Klum poses with Snack Wraps (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

  • Junior Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC) - Wendy's

    Bacon…mayo…crispy lettuce…what’s not to love? It’s one of the best sandwiches in fast food, and it’s on the value menu.

  • McChicken - McDonald's

    It never misses. Of all the value menu chicken sandwiches, none are better than the McChicken.

    McChicken from McDonald's

    DES PLAINES, IL – OCTOBER 24: In this photo illustration, a McChicken sandwich sits with typical Dollar Menu items sold at a McDonald’s restaurant on October 24, 2013 in Des Plaines, Illinois. McDonald’s has announced it will make changes to its low-priced Dollar Menu, which includes items like coffee, small fries, hamburgers and apple pies. The new menu, dubbed the Dollar Menu and More, will offer some higher priced options such as the grilled Onion Cheddar Burger and a McChicken sandwich. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Whopper Jr. - Burger King

    It’s actually an impressive size! I mean, have you seen the size of the OG Whopper? It lives up to its name, that’s for sure. The Jr. works perfectly fine for me.

  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco - Taco Bell

    It’s delicious and it’s only a dollar. Remember when value menus used to be dollar menus? *audible sigh* I do. Taco Bell is keeping the tradition alive.

  • Cheese Curds - Culver's

    It’s a rare treat to enjoy Culver’s Cheese Curds. It’s a rare treat to enjoy cheese curds, at all. You can get fries anywhere, but you can’t get curds at every drive-thru. If I drive by a Culver’s I have to stop and get some.

